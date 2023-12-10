Home » The 2023 China-ASEAN International Sports Dance Invitational Competition was held in Nanning, Guangxi – Sports – China Engineering Network
The 2023 China-ASEAN International Sports Dance Invitational Competition was held in Nanning, Guangxi

China-ASEAN International Sports Dance Invitational Competition
The 2023 China-ASEAN International Sports Dance Invitational Competition took place in Nanning, Guangxi on the evening of December 9th. This exciting event featured over 1,500 contestants from various countries including Iceland, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, Ukraine, Vietnam, as well as Chinese provinces, cities, and Hong Kong.

Sports dance is a sport that has a high degree of public participation and combines the competitiveness of a competition event with the promotion of mass group sports and the appreciation of a sports art project.

One of the highlights of the competition was the international open category (Latin dance) finals, in which Iceland’s Petur Gunnarsson and Polina Oddr from Ukraine took home first place. Malaysian contestants Lin Yulun and Guo Xinhui won fourth place in the international mixed group (standard dance) final, while Malaysian contestants Han Jieren and Wu Ninghuan secured first place in the same category.

Nanning, Guangxi has been praised for its solid foundation for sports dance competitions. The ASEAN international dance competitions held in the city have become an important platform for dance exchanges between Guangxi, ASEAN, and even other Asian countries.

The competition was a fantastic spectacle with the final scenes of the Single Dance King Competition (Latin Dance) and the International Open Group (Latin Dance) being particularly breathtaking.

The 2023 China-ASEAN International Sports Dance Invitational Competition was a resounding success, and all participants and attendees can look forward to more exciting events in the future.

