Winter test for the kit Q36.5 consisting of jacket Bat Jacket and from Long salopette L1 Xideal garments for outings in low temperatures but also versatile in less extreme conditions, capable of always guaranteeing excellent performance together with incomparable comfort.

Q36.5 means “Quaerere”, i.e. “search” (in Latin), for the ideal temperature for a healthy body, i.e. 36.5°C. The term “research” is also extended by the company to high-quality, innovative and exclusive technical fabrics, as well as radically essential design. Q36.5 believes that during cycling it is essential to keep the body temperature constant and balanced in order to always be able to express oneself to the fullest.

During the Italian Bike Festival 2022, Q36.5 exhibited and had its autumn/winter products and new fabrics touched by hand, but our attention was captured by the explanation of the advantages and above all by the different, new, particular sensations that they could live pedaling in these items of clothing. The company provided us with an entire winter kit, complete with a couple of accessories that we’ve already reviewed (gloves and shoe covers from the Anfibio line). In this article of ours we deal with the jacket Bat jacket and of Long salopette L1 X.

Our test took place in the period between December 2022 and February 2023. The weather cooperated giving us periods with typically winter conditions: freezing air, rain, snow, wind and ice with temperatures, during outings, between 0°C and +6°C, alternating with weeks of mild weather with temperatures close to +18°C, well above the seasonal average. The routes chosen are all in the Brianza hills where the Vallico pass (1,324 masl) represented our “Cima Coppi” and the local Valfredda provided the most adverse conditions in which to try the Q36.5 garments.

Bat jacket

The Bat jacket is made with different fabrics depending on the areas they have to protect. It is composed of 45% Polyamide, 35% Polyester, 15% Elastane and 5% Polyurethane. On the chest and arms, to keep the internal microclimate stable, there is the “UF 2L” (2 Layer, i.e. 2 layers), lightweight, waterproof and windproof laminated fabric, equipped with a “UF Air Insulation” internal lining, an innovative fabric shuttle, with a very dense external structure, equipped with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) treatment which makes it waterproof and breathable. Inside, a brushed micro-fleece facilitates the creation of an air cushion and favors heat retention.

For the central area of ​​the back and for the pockets, a fabric composed of a blend of bio-polyamide with “Grafene Yarn” technology was chosen, capable of quickly transferring excess body heat outwards. To improve the thermal balance and the dissipation of humidity, rear openings have been made at shoulder and pocket height. On the sides we find panels with a double layer of “UF Hybrid Shell Plus” on the outside and “UF Air Insulation” on the inside.

The design is a sophisticated take on the classic softshell with a comfortably fitted cut, tight enough for aerodynamics, loose where needed for maximum freedom of movement. The Bat jacket guarantees a stable body temperature with external temperatures between 0°C and +10°C.

The back pockets are brilliant: instead of a second layer of the same external protective fabric as the jacket, which would have created a double thickness and a heat accumulation zone, Q36.5 has brought the pockets inside by adding a light mesh fabric on the lumbar panel. In this way the effect of the fabric is homogeneous for all areas of the body and the access openings also serve to dissipate the back humidity. The right pocket is double, the classic one has a predisposition for earphone wire, the other is used to contain keys or other small parts and is equipped with a zip.

Passive safety is ensured by a series of reflective inserts positioned on the zip and on the sides at the bottom of the shirt, above the cuffs (facing back) and on the sides of the pockets, in addition to the elastic waistband, which is also reflective.

The collar contains an elastic band that makes it adhere perfectly to the neck and makes it airtight. The zip is sealed, water-repellent and, inside, protected by an internal tape of variable width, wider on the sternum and on the throat, the area most exposed to the wind. The puller, with on/off function, is equipped with a cord protected by a heat-sealed sheath. The very thin and soft cuffs seal the bottom of the sleeves in the best possible way.

The Bat jacket is available in 7 sizes, from XS to XXL, and in two colours: black and navy. On our scales we found a weight of 299 grams (declared 300) for the size M under test. The prezzo the list price is 357.05 euros.

Ranking

Each product submitted to our test receives a judgment on the various objectively determinable functional aspects. Aesthetics and price are not considered, as they are considered parameters resulting from strictly subjective evaluations.

This is our scale of values.

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Fabric elasticity and softness

• Finishes

• Waterproof

• Thermal insulation

• Wind protection

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Rub resistance

• Breathability

• Fit

OUR TEST

The Bat jacket offers a rather snug “race fit”, in any case corresponding to the size chart shown on the company website. The sleeves cover the wrists well, the elastic at the bottom of the sleeves prevents the entry of air without tightening. The zip is operated easily, the pockets are in the correct position and can be reached effortlessly. The rear openings, two on the shoulders and three that take advantage of the access route to the pockets, help dissipate heat, so much so that it is rare to feel humidity or heat build up on the back, while it is quite normal to feel it on the arms.

Once worn, the Bat jacket does not contribute to body heating. In fact, it is not a heat-insulating garment, but an excellent thermoregulator. The initial rides give a certain coolness, followed by the effectiveness of the Bat jacket which gives a pleasant warmth generated by the movement of our body.

During our tests we went out several times with an external temperature of 0°C and this jacket, as indicated by Q36.5, maintained the internal microclimate perfectly. In the presence of temperatures above +10°C, by adjusting the inner layers of our clothing, we have never perceived excessive heat. As for the impermeability of the fabric, it resists well to light and sporadic rain, without soaking and drying quickly.

Long salopette L1 X

These tights are in UF-HYBRID SHELL PLUS fabric, produced using a proprietary Q36.5 technology developed to optimize body temperature maintenance and wind protection. In its most recent version, that of our test, it is a very high density fabric composed of 62% Polyamide with 35% Elastane, 2% Silver, 1% Carbon Fiber (PAC) and enhanced, inside, from the “Heat” yarn, an intelligent fiber produced from the residue of coffee bean processing that absorbs infrared rays from the environment and uses them as additional heating for the body.

The racing vocation can be seen in the cut and essential construction. The cut follows the concepts of ergo-genic design, which have always been the basis of Q36.5 products, where the positioning of the various panels that make up the garment is designed to move following pedaling, exploiting the vectorial elasticity of the fabric and minimizing the use of seams with a strategic positioning of the same. The laser cut finish has made it possible to eliminate some unnecessary or annoying seams, such as the central ones in the pad area.

The straps join at the back with a mesh panel for maximum breathability. Under the pad there is a Dyneema insert to increase durability. Behind the knees the fabric is softer to better follow your movements with maximum comfort. Passive safety is entrusted to two reflective panels placed at the bottom of the leg.

The Super Molded (SM) pad has padding calibrated for variable densities and thicknesses depending on the support area (perineal, ischial, genitals and buttocks) which ensures a very refined definition of comfort in the saddle. Thanks to a particular forming technique, the contact surface is free from reliefs and thicknesses. The shape of the SM pad offers highly versatile support: from the more upright and vertical position of the amateur cyclist, passing through the competitive position which exerts greater pressure on the perineal area, up to the extreme angles of the typical position of time trials.

The L1 X Long dungaree tights guarantee body temperature stability for outings or high-intensity workouts in a temperature range between +5°C and +15°C. It is available in black or navy blue, in 7 sizes, from XS to 3XL. On the editorial scale we found a weight of 290 grams (declared 255) for the size M Navy Blue of our test. The prezzo list price is 266.80 euros.

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Fabric elasticity and softness

• Finishes

• Waterproof

• Thermal insulation

• Wind protection

• Quality of the pad

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Rub resistance

• Breathability

• Fit

OUR TEST

The tights are very close-fitting, a real second skin but still comfortable and comfortable. The absence of most seams and the cut designed for the riding position significantly increase comfort. The length of the leggings covers the malleolus well, the suspenders stabilize the tights and do not weigh on the shoulders at all.

The pad is minimal but extremely comfortable, the consistency allows a good reading of the asphalt through the saddle and an excellent absorption of the stresses coming from the road. The lining, even after many hours in the saddle, remains dry, eliminating the possibility of redness and irritation. In our tests we reached 3 hours in the saddle but, given the comfort, we can estimate that we can exceed 4 hours without problems. Drying is particularly fast.

In our tests we have found that the maintenance of the internal microclimate is guaranteed up to +5°C indicated by Q36.5, while at lower temperatures it is felt that the fabric struggles to retain the right amount of heat. This does not prevent their use but it is a detail that those who feel the cold must take into account and perhaps buy Q36.5 tights dedicated to the coldest temperatures. In the rain we cycled for about 1 hour with dry legs, for sure the water repellent treatment allows for longer distances.

– Website Q36.5