Until the TÜV separates us from the good old rust bucket… Um: “Until the TÜV separates us from the Tesla” one should probably say. Because in a special evaluation of the current TÜV report, the trendy electric car brand from California did anything but well. A particularly problem skin is the Tesla Model 3.

In addition to the Tesla Model 3, the German Tech Association has examined a BMW i3, Nissan Leaf (ZE1) and a Renault Zoe.

The Tesla Model 3 fails the first general inspection particularly frequently (8.9 percent). 8.9 percent of the tested vehicles fail the first general inspection.

In addition to the lighting with defects in the low beam and fog lights, the brake discs of the Model 3 also have defects more often than the average of all vehicles examined. Likewise, the axle suspension is often complained about.

New test regulations for e-cars

With the presentation of the results, the TÜV also calls for a change in the applicable test regulations for e-cars. They would have to be supplemented by further specific test points for the safety of e-cars. It should be possible to evaluate the high-voltage battery over the entire life cycle of the electric vehicle. To do this, the testing organizations want access to the data from the battery management system

Ensuring the high-voltage safety of e-cars

In addition, the high-voltage safety of the electric vehicle would have to be checked in general. As part of the HU, this could be implemented by measuring the insulation resistance and equipotential bonding in the entire high-voltage system. The TÜV sees another problem in the increasing encapsulation of the underbody in electric vehicles, which prevents a visual inspection of both the live high-voltage cables and the brake lines.

Greentech Mobility: BMW i3 receives above-average complaints

The BMW i3 is also not covered in glory at the first HU. He ends up in the bottom third with a failure rate of 5.9 percent. In the case of the i3, too, the experts frequently complained about the low beam and the brake discs during the test.