With the introduction of Intel 13th generation Core i notebook processors and NVIDIA 40 series mobile graphics chips, Razer will naturally take the opportunity to update its high-end notebook product line. Like the recent direction of many notebook e-commerce companies, Blade 16 and 18 are enlarged from 15 / 17 inches while roughly maintaining the original body size, and can be configured with the highest Core i9 HX chip and NVIDIA RTX4090 display wafer.

In addition, the Blade 16 panel has a special ability (Blade 18 does not have it), that is, its mini LED panel has two different resolutions and update rates, which can be switched between 4K 120Hz and FHD+ 240Hz. This means that when you use Blade 16 to work or edit video, you can switch to 4K mode to enjoy high-resolution details; and when you finish work and play games, you can switch to a lower resolution to enjoy high frame rates . In 4K mode, its maximum brightness can reach 1,000nits, but only 600nits in FHD+ mode. It is a pity that this switching process requires a complete shutdown and restart, which makes its use a little troublesome.

As for the Blade 18, it uses a 240Hz QHD+ panel (should be 2,560 x 1,600), and has a 5MP webcam and 6 speaker configurations. Both laptops have multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports, full-size SD card readers, and HDMI 2.1 port configurations, but only the Blade 18 has an RJ-45 network port.

However, since it is a high-end product line, the price is naturally quite amazing. The price of Blade 16 starts from US$2,700, while the price of Blade 18 starts from US$2,800, but if you really increase the specifications, it can easily exceed US$3,500 or more.

