IVREA. The church of Ivrea begins the new ecclesial year 2023 with the ordination of a new presbyter by the bishop Monsignor Edoardo Aldo Cerrato.

The appointment is set at 10.30 on Saturday 7 January in the cathedral, with the ordination of the 32-year-old deacon Antonio Luca Parisi, a native of Venaria Reale, who has been engaged for a few months, after his ordination to the diaconate last July, in the parish of Rivarolo. With this first ordination at the beginning of 2023, at the end of the Christmas period, the diocese of Ivrea reaches the milestone of 12 new presbyters, ordained in the first decade (since 8 October 2012) of Bishop Cerrato’s stay in Ivrea.

Deacon Antonio Luca Parisi, after his ordination as a priest on Saturday 7 January in Ivrea, at 10 on Sunday 8 January, will then celebrate his first mass in the church of San Lorenzo Martire in Venaria Reale, his town of origin. The future 32-year-old priest holds a degree in Health Prevention and Industrial Safety and work experience. Parisi, after entering the seminary of Ivrea in 2016, has recently finished his studies at the Almo Collegio Capranica in Rome and, after being ordained a deacon by Monsignor Cerrato in the Cathedral of Ivrea last July, he serves in the parish of Rivarolo . Previously, he has been to Agliè, San Giorgio, San Giusto and Ozegna.