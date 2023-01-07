Home News Parisi new priest ordained in Ivrea, first mass on Sunday
News

Parisi new priest ordained in Ivrea, first mass on Sunday

by admin
Parisi new priest ordained in Ivrea, first mass on Sunday

IVREA. The church of Ivrea begins the new ecclesial year 2023 with the ordination of a new presbyter by the bishop Monsignor Edoardo Aldo Cerrato.

The appointment is set at 10.30 on Saturday 7 January in the cathedral, with the ordination of the 32-year-old deacon Antonio Luca Parisi, a native of Venaria Reale, who has been engaged for a few months, after his ordination to the diaconate last July, in the parish of Rivarolo. With this first ordination at the beginning of 2023, at the end of the Christmas period, the diocese of Ivrea reaches the milestone of 12 new presbyters, ordained in the first decade (since 8 October 2012) of Bishop Cerrato’s stay in Ivrea.

Deacon Antonio Luca Parisi, after his ordination as a priest on Saturday 7 January in Ivrea, at 10 on Sunday 8 January, will then celebrate his first mass in the church of San Lorenzo Martire in Venaria Reale, his town of origin. The future 32-year-old priest holds a degree in Health Prevention and Industrial Safety and work experience. Parisi, after entering the seminary of Ivrea in 2016, has recently finished his studies at the Almo Collegio Capranica in Rome and, after being ordained a deacon by Monsignor Cerrato in the Cathedral of Ivrea last July, he serves in the parish of Rivarolo . Previously, he has been to Agliè, San Giorgio, San Giusto and Ozegna.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's recent important speech - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Infected people should reduce contact and disinfection methods...

Ponte nelle Alpi and Soverzene, in three hundred...

A batch of new crown drugs and hospital...

Meeting Meloni Von der Leyen, the migrant dossier...

The province’s video conference on epidemic prevention and...

On the first day of the Spring Festival...

Defamatory tweet about Renzi: Brunetta’s wife will have...

The Bureau of the First Session of the...

BAC five times over the limit: forty-year-old Castelfranco...

Centralized acceptance of initial quotations for COVID-19 treatment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy