Recumbent at 45 km/h: Where the S-Pedelec makes sense

Recumbents are known for excellent aerodynamics and a comfortable riding position. If you add a powerful motor that provides support up to a speed of 45 km/h instead of up to 25 km/h as with a normal pedelec, that sounds like an exciting combination. According to the manufacturer, the Speedmachine S-Pedelec from HP Velotechnik is the first production bike of this type with European type approval. But there are also limitations, because according to the law, S-Pedelecs are not considered bicycles, but mopeds. Helmets, insurance and license plates are compulsory. Cycle paths and open one-way streets are prohibited. How suitable for everyday use can such a “bicycle” still be?

First I ride my Cologne road bike tour: along the Rhine, little traffic, slippery roads. The Speedmachine’s seating position is higher than expected, on par with a VW Golf. The arm position is surprisingly relaxed. Starting off isn’t difficult either: I shift into a low gear, start pedaling and the rear motor pushes me along. Outside the city, even assistance level 2 out of 5 and moderate pedaling in high gear is enough to maintain the top speed of 45 km/h.

Cycle paths are taboo for the S-Pedelec

Unfortunately, shortly after the start, I realize that the majority of my route is taboo for the S-Pedelec. I’m not allowed on bike paths. Luckily there is Naviki, a navigation app that can plan routes for speed pedelecs. The alternative via federal roads instead of the Rhine cycle path is far less contemplative than my original route, but still: potholes are smoothed out by the full suspension, and on a quiet avenue there is almost a holiday mood – until a golf driver overtakes me and yells at me to get off the road.

Next test: city driving. I have to go to the bank. With a normal bicycle I wind my way through small streets, sometimes against the one-way direction, to get there in ten minutes. With the S-Pedelec I have to get on the four-lane road – and get stuck in traffic. It takes me twice as long and I’m annoyed by the stop-and-go. Passing the cars on the right is difficult because of the wide exterior mirrors. On the way back, I ignore the moped rules and ride past the cars on the well-developed bike path.

Swimming with traffic works well

Finally, the scenario for which S-Pedelecs were made: commuting to work. Almost 30 percent of commuting distances in Germany are between 10 and 25 kilometers. So I drive 25.6 kilometers from the center of Cologne to Monheim to the location of a well-known chemical manufacturer. In order to be active myself, I choose support level 2. Swimming with traffic works well. After a good three kilometers downtown I drive on quiet streets with a speed limit of 30 km/h. From kilometer ten onwards, there are multiple lanes through industrial areas and small towns. The speed limit there is 50 or 70 km/h, and drivers also stick to it – perhaps because there are also a few scooters on the road here. In any case, I can make real speed. After 58 minutes I’m in front of the factory gate. Not sweating, but according to the fitness app with an average heart rate of 120. The map app estimates 30 minutes by car including the motorway. The battery is still half full, so it’s enough for the return trip. Even a detour to the supermarket would still be possible.

Conclusion: The Speedmachine S-Pedelec is a real pendulum machine. If you mainly use your car to get to work, this gives you a reason to get rid of it. With the current legal situation, a conventional bicycle or e-bike is recommended for trips in the city or leisure tours on cycle paths.

Hans Dorsch is open to all types of pedal-powered locomotion: his personal bicycle biography ranges from BMX to cargo tricycles – of course, a recumbent bike could not be missing.

