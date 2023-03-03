▲ 《LDK》Competition of 31 foundations and base makeup products, 5 of which won the A+ grade for long-lasting wear and even skin tone.

With the revocation of the mask order, ladies can finally look good without masks. Base makeup is a key step to create a perfect makeup. The Japanese magazine “LDK the Beauty” recently reviewed 31 base makeup products, including cushion foundation, pressed powder, liquid foundation and For the foundation cream, the makeup effect and durability were compared one by one, and 14 of them received grade A or above.

“LDK the Beauty” pointed out that there are mainly 4 types of base makeup products, including air cushion foundation, pressed powder, liquid foundation and foundation cream. The following are their characteristics:

Cushion Foundation:The biggest selling point is that it is convenient, can be applied quickly, has a refreshing texture, and naturally covers pores

Powder:It is characterized by a matte makeup effect, good oil control and anti-perspiration effect

Liquid foundation:Choose from a variety of textures such as matte, semi-matte or glossy finishes

Foundation cream:Has high moisturizing power and creates a glossy finish

“LDK the Beauty” collected 31 popular base makeup products, and invited professional makeup artists to test them one by one.

Test 1: Makeup Effect (5 points out of 5)

People with different skin types and skin problems were invited to participate in the test. The makeup artist applied the products one by one, checked the makeup effect, and rated the coverage, smooth pores, and compatibility with the skin.

Test 2: Persistence (5 points out of 5)

Sebum and sweat are the main causes of makeup melting, so “LDK” applied each product on artificial skin, sprayed artificial sebum on the surface, and simulated sweating to observe the degree of makeup removal.

Test Results

The comprehensive evaluation will focus on test 1 “makeup effect”. Click on the picture to see the complete list:

8 Cushion Foundations

7 types of pressed powder

8 liquid foundations

8 Cream Foundations

