The first The Division was known for its incredible graphics, but also had a very unique real-time service game concept that was a lot of fun to play. Massive Entertainment improved a lot in every way with The Division 2, which was critically acclaimed and sold reasonably well, with the series reaching over 40 million gamers in 2021. But it still sold below Ubisoft’s expectations, and support was mixed.

The Division 2 launched in 2019, four years ago, but so far we haven’t heard any talk of The Division 3, smartphone game The Division Revival and free-to-play projects The Division: Heartland is the only new thing confirmed to be happening in the series. Heartland is being developed by Red Storm Entertainment, while Massive Entertainment is developing Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier and a yet-to-be-announced Star Wars title.

Now Insider Gaming reports that their sources have confirmed that Ubisoft has no The Division 3 in development, which means we shouldn’t expect a new mainline game in the franchise for quite some time. Developing AAA games is time-consuming, taking at least three years, which means that if they started now, the best-case scenario would be 2027 (obviously not).

It looks like The Division fans will have to settle with The Division and The Division: Heartland for the foreseeable future.