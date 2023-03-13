Resident Evil 4 Demo The method of obtaining the hidden weapon “TMP” submachine gun can be brought to the official version｜The remake of the classic masterpiece “Resident Evil 4” that fans all over the world are looking forward to, Resident Evil 4 RE4 will be launched on March 24, the official The official trial version “Chainsaw Demo” was recently released. Although the playable content is only about 10 minutes, there is actually a hidden weapon “TMP” in this content.



How to get Resident Evil 4 Demo hidden weapon “TMP”

The demo of RE4 this time is different from the “1-Shot Demo” of RE2 in the past. There is no limit to the playing time or the number of times, but the amount of content that can be played in the demo is not much. In such a short content, a hidden weapon “TMP” submachine gun is also arranged.

The way to obtain TMP is not difficult: there is a well in the village, which will be blocked by iron bars and cannot be entered during normal play;Before opening the gate of the village, discard all weapons and items on your body(with nothing in the briefcase),The bars on the well will disappearclimb the stairs to the bottom of the well and open the treasure chest to get the submachine gun.

It is estimated that a 10-minute demo has hidden things

Click the picture to enlarge Resident Evil 4 Demo hidden weapon “TMP” How to get:



After obtaining TMP in the Demo, when you start a new game in the Demo, you will automatically have a TMP on your body. There are rumors on the Internet that this TMP will be kept until the official version, but the reporter feels that the chances are quite low, and it should be just a rumor. But if you don’t want to miss any chance, you can also play the demo and take it, anyway, it only takes a few minutes.

When you start a new game after Demo gets TMP, you will automatically have one on your body

