As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Samba. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Samba on March 30th, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, allowing for an attack. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Fedora Linux, SUSE Manager, SUSE Linux and Open Source Samba are affected by the vulnerability. This warning was last updated on 03/31/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-FCA3BFED78 (Status: 03/31/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Samba – risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.1.

Samba Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Samba is an open source software suite that implements print and file services for SMB/CIFS clients.SUSE Linux is a Linux distribution or open source platform.SUSE Manager is based on Spacewalk, which uses the Red HatSatellite Server codebase and enables a central system management of Linux environments.

A remote, authenticated, or anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Samba to manipulate files and disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-0922, CVE-2023-0614 und CVE-2023-0225.

Systems affected by the Samba vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

SUSE Manager (cpe:/a:suse:manager)

SUSE Linux Enterprise (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source Samba < 4.18.1 (cpe:/a:samba:samba)

Open Source Samba < 4.17.7 (cpe:/a:samba:samba)

Open Source Samba < 4.16.10 (cpe:/a:samba:samba)

SUSE Manager Server (cpe:/a:suse:manager)

SUSE Manager Proxy (cpe:/a:suse:manager)

SUSE Manager Retail Branch Server (cpe:/a:suse:manager)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-FCA3BFED78 vom 2023-03-31 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-fca3bfed78

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-7AC413B969 vom 2023-03-31 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-7ac413b969

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-8892FC09E9 vom 2023-03-31 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-8892fc09e9

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-1C172E3264 vom 2023-03-31 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-1c172e3264

Samba Security Advisory vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2023-0225.html

Samba Security Advisory vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2023-0922.html

Samba Security Advisory vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2023-0614.html

SUSE Security Advisory vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014230.html

SUSE Security Advisory vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014233.html

SUSE Security Advisory vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014234.html

SUSE Security Advisory vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014235.html

SUSE Security Advisory vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014245.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Samba. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/30/2023 – Initial version

03/31/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

