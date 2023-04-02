The ambassador of El Salvador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, highlighted the important visit of Senator Marco Rubio to the Central American country, where he was received by President Nayib Bukele, which the diplomat sees as a new cycle of bilateral relations.

“El Salvador anticipates a new cycle of relations. Thanks to Senator Marco Rubio for his historic visit. As President Nayib Bukele has always said, we only want a relationship based on respect,” said the Salvadoran diplomat.

“At a time when the Biden Administration actively alienates our allies and chooses to appease murderous dictators in our region, it is important that we stand with the democratic leaders in our hemisphere who are leading the fight against murderous and criminal gangs in Central America. For the future of our bilateral relations, it is essential that the democratic institutions in El Salvador remain strong”, Marco Rubio.

The Republican senator entered into important conversations with the Salvadoran President, where he highlighted how the effectiveness of the fight against gangs has managed to improve the security climate in El Salvador, and the population widely supports President Bukele.