Home News Ambassador Mayorga augurs a new cycle of bilateral relations with the United States.
News

Ambassador Mayorga augurs a new cycle of bilateral relations with the United States.

by admin
Ambassador Mayorga augurs a new cycle of bilateral relations with the United States.
Political class The latest

Abr 01, 2023, 09:53 am

The ambassador of El Salvador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, highlighted the important visit of Senator Marco Rubio to the Central American country, where he was received by President Nayib Bukele, which the diplomat sees as a new cycle of bilateral relations.

“El Salvador anticipates a new cycle of relations. Thanks to Senator Marco Rubio for his historic visit. As President Nayib Bukele has always said, we only want a relationship based on respect,” said the Salvadoran diplomat.

“At a time when the Biden Administration actively alienates our allies and chooses to appease murderous dictators in our region, it is important that we stand with the democratic leaders in our hemisphere who are leading the fight against murderous and criminal gangs in Central America. For the future of our bilateral relations, it is essential that the democratic institutions in El Salvador remain strong”, Marco Rubio.

The Republican senator entered into important conversations with the Salvadoran President, where he highlighted how the effectiveness of the fight against gangs has managed to improve the security climate in El Salvador, and the population widely supports President Bukele.



Previous PostsSICA opens the doors to Russia


Next PostTourists will be able to do Jetski in Vía Vela

See also  Ivrea, a click on the pc to report the unsafe trees to the Municipality

You may also like

Simplification, recruitment and training: Public function at the...

From the foot of the war: Rescue operation...

Nine Marcela Rentería Hilera, Industrial Engineer

beat Montegiorgio in comeback

Parishioners participate in religious activities in complete safety...

Holy Week Program 2023 María Reina de los...

F1 Ferrari – Frederic Vasseur critical of the...

April begins with zero murders in El Salvador

The data that Nacional achieved in El Campín...

TEN MINUTE FILM FESTIVAL 18 – The winners

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy