Home Technology Samsung Galaxy S23 will be presented soon
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 will be presented soon

by admin
Samsung Galaxy S23 will be presented soon

Many are probably already waiting impatiently for the Release the new flagship models from Samsung. Now finally the date for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event announced. In addition, a few hours ago promotevideos leaked, which promise an impressive performance of the new cameras.

Not too much information is known about the new smartphone series from Samsung, but there is already some leaked images the newcomer, here for example from the Plus-Version:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Release Date

It’s been a few hours now officially: The S23 models will presented in a few weekslike the previous models also in the February. But this year especially early: The Samsung Unpacked Event will take place this year on Wednesday February 1st instead of. The Livestream will be in the German-speaking area 7:00 p.m be to watch.

Different models

When it comes to the versions of the new series, nothing has actually changed compared to its predecessors. It’s supposed to be back three different variants of the smartphone – enter below „normal“ model, one Plus-Version and a Ultra-Version. In the case of the latter, the S-Pen to be there.

Facts about the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Most information and speculation is currently circulating about the Ultra version. It will probably be about that again largest model act, with one Display size of 6.8 inches. The Gorilla Glass 2 should make it particularly stable. According to rumors, the smartphone with the premium processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm be equipped.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

A special Highlight should with this model probably the Cameras represent. The selfie camera keeps up 40 megapixels still in the conventional range. In the main camera however, we are talking about top notch 200 megapixels and one Ultra wide angle of 12 megapixels. In addition, the version should have two telephoto lens with one 3x and one 10x optical zoom.

See also  Bikes and motorcycles, electric and shared: urban mobility on two wheels is growing

Preis

There is still no talk of fixed euro prices, but there is speculation that the starting prices for the S23 series will probably more expensive will fail than those of S22 series. The S22 Ultra, for example, was made in the 256 GB variant for around 1350 euros sold. It is now included around 1015 euros on Amazon:

All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

Samsung Galaxy S22+, Android smartphone, 6.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED display, 4,500 mAh battery, 128 GB/8 GB RAM, mobile phone in phantom black, incl. 36 months manufacturer's guarantee [Exklusiv bei Amazon]

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22+, Android Smartphone, 6,6 Zoll Dynamic AMOLED Display, 4.500 mAh Akku, 128 GB/8 GB RAM, Handy in Phantom Black, inkl. 36 Monate Her*

by Samsung

  • Our best innovation yet. The sensor captures a lot of light, the lens can reduce light reflections and AI ensures intelligent processing.
  • The OIS correction angle has been improved by 58% and enables fast motion tracking for stabilization. Super HDR adjusts the color frame by frame.

non-verb Recommended price: € 1,039.00
You save: € 132.36
Prime
Preis: € 906,64

Buy now on Amazon*

Price incl. VAT, plus shipping costs

All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

We are excited to see what will happen to us on February 1st presents becomes. Until then, feel free to check out more Articles about smartphones an:

> Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro

> Oppo Find N2 (Flip)

Those: computerbild.de

You may also like

The game crashes or freezes halfway through the...

Silicon Valley bank bust: Bad news for startups

Snow in Italy: in 2023 -63% deficit compared...

ASUS ROG Phone 7 appeared on the benchmark...

After Babel: Jonathan Haidt’s newsletter on tech psychology

Haier Washpass, use the washing machine without buying...

Microsoft adds new features to Microsoft Office to...

ChatGPT and the others between copyright and legal...

toi8 is in charge of drawing! “Ys X...

iPhone 14 is now available in yellow –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy