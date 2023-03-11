Many are probably already waiting impatiently for the Release the new flagship models from Samsung. Now finally the date for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event announced. In addition, a few hours ago promotevideos leaked, which promise an impressive performance of the new cameras.

Not too much information is known about the new smartphone series from Samsung, but there is already some leaked images the newcomer, here for example from the Plus-Version:

Release Date

It’s been a few hours now officially: The S23 models will presented in a few weekslike the previous models also in the February. But this year especially early: The Samsung Unpacked Event will take place this year on Wednesday February 1st instead of. The Livestream will be in the German-speaking area 7:00 p.m be to watch.

Different models

When it comes to the versions of the new series, nothing has actually changed compared to its predecessors. It’s supposed to be back three different variants of the smartphone – enter below „normal“ model, one Plus-Version and a Ultra-Version. In the case of the latter, the S-Pen to be there.

Facts about the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Most information and speculation is currently circulating about the Ultra version. It will probably be about that again largest model act, with one Display size of 6.8 inches. The Gorilla Glass 2 should make it particularly stable. According to rumors, the smartphone with the premium processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm be equipped.

A special Highlight should with this model probably the Cameras represent. The selfie camera keeps up 40 megapixels still in the conventional range. In the main camera however, we are talking about top notch 200 megapixels and one Ultra wide angle of 12 megapixels. In addition, the version should have two telephoto lens with one 3x and one 10x optical zoom.

Preis

There is still no talk of fixed euro prices, but there is speculation that the starting prices for the S23 series will probably more expensive will fail than those of S22 series. The S22 Ultra, for example, was made in the 256 GB variant for around 1350 euros sold. It is now included around 1015 euros on Amazon:

We are excited to see what will happen to us on February 1st presents becomes. Until then, feel free to check out more Articles about smartphones an:

