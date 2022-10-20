Home Technology Science, the Festival of Languages ​​in Genoa. 25,000 students and 1,000 classes are expected
Technology

Science, the Festival of Languages ​​in Genoa. 25,000 students and 1,000 classes are expected

by admin
Science, the Festival of Languages ​​in Genoa. 25,000 students and 1,000 classes are expected

The Science Festival is back in Genoa and the key word of the edition that this year celebrates its first twenty years is “Languages”. From today to November 1st, 49 sites in the city will light up and will become scientific dissemination centers: the numbers are those worthy of an anniversary edition, with 275 events in attendance, 133 conferences, 84 laboratories, 31 exhibitions, 10 shows, 17 special events and 25 online events reserved for schools, for a transversal audience by age groups and skills.

See also  The new iPhone 14 will go on sale on Friday with fashionable protective cases and charging accessories. Apple's new products debut | Digital

You may also like

Sony blocks Call of Duty from appearing on...

The Steam version of “The New This Wonderful...

Amazon, the first criminal complaint in Italy against...

A new generation of Apple TV 4K debuts,...

Amazon, criminal complaint against companies that publish fake...

[Adobe MAX]Image editing enhances cloud + collaboration with...

Apple Music and Mercedes-Benz Bring Premium Immersive ‘Spatial...

SONY INZONE H3 H7 H9 gaming headset out...

3DMark DLSS functional test project officially supports NVIDIA...

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” is now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy