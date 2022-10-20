The Science Festival is back in Genoa and the key word of the edition that this year celebrates its first twenty years is “Languages”. From today to November 1st, 49 sites in the city will light up and will become scientific dissemination centers: the numbers are those worthy of an anniversary edition, with 275 events in attendance, 133 conferences, 84 laboratories, 31 exhibitions, 10 shows, 17 special events and 25 online events reserved for schools, for a transversal audience by age groups and skills.