Home Technology Seagate launches four external hard drives designed with the theme of the movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda” | Technology News | Digital
Technology

Seagate launches four external hard drives designed with the theme of the movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda” | Technology News | Digital

by admin
Seagate launches four external hard drives designed with the theme of the movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda” | Technology News | Digital

In conjunction with the Marvel movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda”, which will be released on November 11, Seagate announced the launch of 4 external hard disk products, the design is inspired by the stories and characters in “Black Panther”, which is expected to be released on November 11. Opened the Taiwan market today.

The 4 external hard drive products launched this time are all designed with a capacity of 2TB and are compatible with FireCuda external hard drives used by Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, and are based on the theme of “Black Panther” T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye .

In addition, each hard drive displays the corresponding character’s personality in different colors, among which magenta pays homage to the Black Panther, cyan represents the innovative style of Princess Shuri, and yellow shows the strength of the elite warrior Okoye.

In addition to the above three limited-edition external hard drives, Seagate has also exclusively launched the King of Wakanda FireCuda limited-edition external hard drive in Walmart in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region, with the theme of T’Challa’s heroic kingdom, with magenta RGB LEDs light.

The Seagate Special Edition hard drive comes with a 3-year limited warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services, and the suggested selling price of the Special Edition external hard drive is NT$2,988.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

A week of digital news / wearing AirPods for a second to anger the clerk? The iPhone’s “battery health is plummeting”, do you dare to use a mobile phone stand, the three heroes of Itaewon are them

Don’t have time to watch the latest or most interesting digital news? Keep up with the footsteps of “United News Network”, take you to select the digital news of the week, as well as ratings and comments to let you quickly understand the big and small things. See other “Digital Breaking News of the Week” here.

Seagate Launches Four External Hard Drives Based on the Movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda”

In conjunction with the Marvel movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda”, which will be released on November 11, Seagate announced the launch of 4 external hard disk products, the design is inspired by the stories and characters in “Black Panther”, which is expected to be released on November 11. Opened the Taiwan market today.

Elgato by Corsair unveils Facecam Pro, the world’s first 60fps 4K webcam

Corsair’s Elgato brand has earlier launched the world‘s first 60fps 4K network camera, Facecam Pro, which claims to be able to shoot 4K-quality and clear videos or live content with simple settings.

Samsung expects Apple to launch its first foldable screen in 2024

In an interview with South Korean media The Elec, Samsung executives said that the market growth rate of foldable screen mobile phones will reach 80% in 2025. On the other hand, it is expected that Apple will launch its first screen foldable design product in 2024. , so I hope to accelerate the promotion of its screen foldable mobile phones before that, and grab more market share.

Samsung may not announce new Exynos processors this year, sources say

Just as MediaTek and Qualcomm are already preparing to launch new flagship processor products, relevant news once again revealed that Samsung may not announce new Exynos processor products this year.

Twitter is rumored to announce layoffs, affected employees launch class-action lawsuit

Relevant reports allege that Twitter is expected to announce layoffs on November 4th, U.S. time, and the number of affected employees may be around 50%. , filed a class-action lawsuit on the grounds that the mass layoffs were given 60 days in advance.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy