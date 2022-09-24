With the advancement of technology, almost everyone has a mobile phone. Everyone can buy a mobile phone that suits them according to their needs and preferences. A few days ago, a female netizen posted a post on the Internet, curiously asking everyone, “Are all Android phones used by elders?” And after the post was exposed, there was also a discussion.

A female netizen wasDcardThe above article was titled “Is Android being used by the elderly?” The original PO revealed that he was using an Android phone, because he had always thought that Android was easier to use, but almost all of the friends and colleagues around him took it.iPhone. However, with the recent launch of the iPhone 14, the original PO admitted that he was a little hesitant to switch camps, “Because my computer is a Mac, it seems that it would be a little more convenient to change my phone?”

In addition, the original PO said that almost all the people who hold Android phones around are elders, such as their parents and relatives, etc. “The reason they use Android is that it is cheap, and they feel that there are many functions on the phone that they can’t use, as long as the basic enough is enough.” At the end of the post, the original PO mentioned that there are very few young people using Android phones, so he asked everyone, “Do you feel this way? Are Android phones used by elders?”

The post attracted a large number of responses, and many netizens said, “Old people use Apple, you don’t need to use your brain”, “It’s the opposite, it’s more suitable for tech idiots to use iPhones”, “My family even my grandparents are using iPhones, I’m the only one left to use Android”, “Old people are suitable for using iPhone,AndroidThe elders may not be able to solve all kinds of problems, big and small.”, “I often see old people and aunts and aunts taking iPhones when I take a ride.”

In addition, many young netizens mentioned, “Half of my friends use Android, but we are only 20 years old”, “Many classmates around me still use Android”, “I am 25 years old, but young people around me use Android. There are also many, but it is more convenient than the iPhone”, “There are many people who use Android in college, and it depends on where the needs are”, “I have always used Android, not Apple because there are too many restrictions, and some Data is not shared”.

news article-section context-box”>

