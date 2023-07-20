Short down of Whatsapp in almost all over the world

The WhatsApp instant messaging application suffered a temporary interruption in almost all over the world, including Italy, starting around 10.30 pm and thousands of users reported difficulties in sending and receiving messages, resolved in about twenty minutes.

Musk challenges WhatsApp: audio and video calls on Twitter

The intervention of the company

“We are working quickly to fix the connectivity issues with WhatsApp,” the company wrote on Twitter, announcing shortly after that the service had been restored. Thousands of users all over the world had reported malfunctions around 10.30 pm Italian, also notes the Downdetector site, which monitors problems on websites and the main social networks in real time. In just half an hour, almost 40,000 outages were reported through that page alone.

So Pavel Durov (Telegram) in October 2022

Let’s start from the end of a post on Telegram dated October 5, 2022 by Pavel Durov, the entrepreneur known for being the founder of the Russian social network VK and the Telegram instant messaging service. «I’m not pushing people to switch to Telegram – wrote the 115th richest man in the world with assets estimated by Forbes in 2022 at 15.1 billion dollars -. With over 700 million active users and over 2 million daily subscriptions, Telegram needs no further promotion. You can use any messaging app, but stay away from WhatsApp.” Certainly Durov is a more than competent person, but certainly not without conflicts of interest. But let’s go ahead.

The computer pirates

According to Durov, hackers could have full access to everything on WhatsApp users’ phones. «The security problems of WhatsApp – explains the founder of Telegram – were discovered in 2018, then another one in 2019 and another one in 2020. And yes, even in 2017. Before 2016, WhatsApp did not have any encryption. It doesn’t matter if you’re the richest person in the world: if you have WhatsApp installed on your phone, all your data from every app on your device is accessible, as Jeff Bezos discovered in 2020. That’s why – concluded Durov – I deleted WhatsApp from my devices years ago. Having it installed creates a door to get into your phone.”