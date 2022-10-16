Home Technology Silent Hill Stream Officially Confirmed Wednesday – Gamereactor
Over the years, there have been some rumors that Konami is about to revive Silent Hill, and that more than one project may be in production. Some insiders claim that Sony is involved, others claim that Bloober Team is working on something, while others say Konami is working on a new game itself. So, does that mean there are multiple projects in development?

Well, it looks like we might actually get a definitive answer later this week, as Konami has now confirmed an official stream dedicated to the series. From Wednesday 23:00 (CET) we can expect:“The latest update to the Silent Hill series will be announced during Wednesday’s #SILENTHILL transmission”

When Konami wrote“renew”There seems to be more than one surprise, so hopefully it’s really exciting and brings new hope to many Silent Hill fans who were deeply disappointed when Hideo Kojima’s project PT didn’t work out.

