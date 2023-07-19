Smartphone should have a particularly strong camera

The Google Pixel 8 Pro will be released together with the Pixel 8 in autumn and promise particularly strong improvements in the camera. Technical details of the new flagship have now been leaked.

In a nutshell: The heart of the Google Pixel 8 Pro is said to be a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it aims to offer a smooth and responsive user experience, like a Insiders on Twitter writes. Especially with the camera, camera shake should be even rarer and not just ironed out by software.

More power, better photos

Inside the device, the brand new Google Tensor G3+ Titan chip works alongside 12GB of RAM (same as its predecessor) to ensure seamless multitasking. As usual, the smartphone is expected to be available again in two storage variants: 128 GB and 256 GB.

The camera of the Google Pixel 8 Pro should again be equipped with a triple camera configuration, which we already know from the Pixel 7 Pro. The setup is said to include a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for clear and sharp shots. Particularly noteworthy here is the OIS, which not only compensates for image shake in terms of software (that would be “EIS”), but also compensates for the camera lens on the hardware side.

In addition to this, there is said to be a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera to provide users with a variety of shooting options. Selfie lovers are said to be served with a high-resolution 11-megapixel front camera.

Temperature sensor and faster unlocking

In addition, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will offer some interesting additional features, including a temperature sensor and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for additional security. Android 14 is expected to be used as the operating system, which will come up with new functions and improvements.

With a 4,950 mAh battery, the device should offer enough energy for the whole day. That’s not much more compared to the Pixel 7 Pro (4,926 mAh). In addition, it should also support fast 27-watt cable charging again, so that the smartphone is quickly ready for use again.

