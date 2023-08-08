SNK Corporation Announces DLC Character Release Dates for “The King of Fighters XV”

SNK Corporation, the renowned video game developer, recently made an exciting announcement regarding their popular fighting game, “The King of Fighters XV”. The company revealed that the highly anticipated DLC character “Najid” will finally make its debut on August 8th. Fans and gamers can look forward to experiencing this mysterious character, who dons the traditional Abaya robe, featuring special powers.

“Najid” will be the Season 2 DLC character number 5, joining the ranks of fighters in “The King of Fighters XV”. This addition is sure to bring a new level of intrigue and excitement to the already thrilling gameplay.

But that’s not all. SNK Corporation has also unveiled their plans to release another DLC character named “Fallen” in the fall of 2023. Known as the main character in “The King of Fighters” A Xiu Chapter, “Fallen” first appeared in “The King of Fighters 2003”. As part of the assassination group “Snitch” and alongside “Ash Clemson”, he formed the protagonist team.

With the arrival of “Fallen” and “Najid”, the second season of “The King of Fighters XV” will showcase a total of 7 DLC characters. Additionally, the game will undergo balance adjustments for its main characters upon the release of “Fallen”.

In conjunction with these exciting updates, SNK is currently hosting a publisher sale on the Steam platform. Fans can avail discounts of up to 85% off on various SNK games. This sale event will end at 2:00 am on August 18, 2023.

For gamers eager to know more about “Najid”, the DLC character will be available for purchase as a standalone character or as part of the DLC character pack, which includes “Shingo Yabuki,” “Kim Jiafan,” “Sylvie Bora Bora,” “Najid,” “Fallen,” and another undisclosed character. The game itself, “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV,” is a battle fighting game available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Please note that the game’s screen is still under development, and the trademarks mentioned in this article belong to their respective owners.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on “The King of Fighters XV” and the exciting world of SNK Corporation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

