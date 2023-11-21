So what did I buy on Black Friday? (until now)

I’ve been holding back some investments in tech stuff for the last 1-2 months in anticipation of Black Friday.

Although I don’t have that much money at the moment, there were definitely good offers on Black Friday last year, and it felt like even better offers than in previous years.

And there are also some “pearls” in 2023 where I have struck. At this point just a small article with stuff that I bought as inspiration.

Important, as usual, this article contains many affiliate links/advertising links!

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB

I’ve had my eye on the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro for a long time. I have pre-ordered a Framework Laptop 16, which is scheduled to ship this year.

For my photo workflow, both for breaking and privately in the area of ​​my animal photography around Eitorf, I first import photos locally onto my PC/notebook.

On most of my computers I simply have 2x 2TB. However, the Framework Laptop 16 only has one 2280 SSD slot and one 2230 SSD slot, which are also stacked.

This means that the two SSDs heat each other up and there are not many good TLC SSDs in the 2230 form factor. Since I use the SSD as an import SSD, I want TLC and not QLC (because of the high write load).

Hence the plan to buy a 4TB SSD. Which models come into question here?

Lexar NM790

Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850X

Samsung SSD 990 PRO

Seagate FireCuda 530

ADATA LEGEND 960 MAX

The Samsung 990 Pro cost the same as the WD SN850X at the time of ordering. Here I think the Samsung 990 Pro is the better SSD, especially when it comes to “durability” and pure writing performance. The SN850X may be slightly ahead when it comes to loading times, but that’s not really important to me here.

The Seagate FireCuda 530 is certainly good, but I have no experience with power consumption and the ADATA LEGEND 960 MAX is an unknown quantity for me.

So Samsung 990 Pro or Lexar NM790. The Samsung 990 Pro is clearly a little faster, the NM790 is clearly cheaper and even more economical!

Ultimately I went with the familiar size Samsung 990 Pro.

Meross Matter Smart Sockets

I want to work my way into the matter a bit for articles. That’s when I came across the Meross Matter Smart sockets.

Offer Meross Matter Smart sockets with power consumption, WLAN sockets with… Requirements for Apple users: iOS, iPadOS 16.1 (or…Requirements for Android users: The Tuya app on Android…Electricity consumption meter: Smart sockets track the. ..About MATTER: The MATTER protocol is used by large…Offline control: Matter devices can also be operated without…

These rely on the new Matter standard and can measure consumption. Two sockets cost €30, which is cheap.

Meross Smart WLAN Garagentoröffner

Another Meross product. I had already tested the Meross Smart WLAN garage door opener.

The best WiFi garage door opener for retrofitting from Meross

However, it recently gave up the ghost…

But I liked this one itself, so I’m buying a new one.

Refoss Smart WiFi socket Tasmota

WLAN sockets with pre-installed Tasmota firmware and consumption measurement, sounds good! For me, the consumption measurement and logging via HomeAssistant are primarily exciting.

WiFi socket for measuring power consumption power generation ESP8266 with Google Home Assistant ioBroker Alexa MQTT Domoticz OpenHAB 16A 2.4GHz”> Offer Tasmota socket with electricity meter, Refoss Smart WiFi socket for… ⚡Easy to use: If you have already used Tasmota…⚡ Customizable socket: Our smart plug is powered by…⚡Easy setup: A. Search the WiFi list for…⚡Data monitoring: The Refoss WiFi socket can…⚡High security: Support measurement and monitoring. ..

4 pieces for under €40 is a great deal, as long as the sockets have low standby consumption (which I just hope).

Maybe there will be a test for these soon.

Velcro cable ties resealable

I can always use Velcro cable ties! I have tons of cables in my office and I recently switched to Velcro cable ties.

Offer Velcro cable ties Resealable: 200x Velcro cable ties… ??REUSABLE CABLE ORGANIZER: A large set of 200…??OPEN AND CLOSE YOUR REUSABLE CABLE TIES…?? THE HEAVY DUTY CABLE TIES ARE ROBUST, strong, durable and…?? FIX THE OBJECTS with our adjustable…?? WE LOVE HOME OFFICE ACCESSORIES AND DESK ACCESSORIES…

200 Velcro cable ties for +- 8€ is a really good price! (and yes these Velcro cable ties are good, I’ve already used 400 of them).

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Special Edition

I was looking for new headphones. Privately, I use the FIIL Bluetooth headphones, which are still my absolute favorite Bluetooth headphones. However, these are from 2017 and the ear cushions are now falling apart a bit.

Offer Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Special Edition headphones with… Maximum audio resolution with Sennheiser Signature Sound Enjoy… Personalized sound via the Sennheiser Smart Control app… Thanks to the headphones’ adaptive noise cancellation… Exceptional comfort and long battery life Lightweight,. ..Crystal clear calls The four digital beamforming microphones…

So far I haven’t found any headphones that were “perfect” for me. The Sony models were a bit too warm and heavy for me, the B&O models were decent but not quite perfect, so I’m now trying the Sennheiser Momentum 4.

You will certainly find an article about the headphones here soon.

SSD for the Steam Deck

What is currently being planned is an SSD for the Steam Deck. The 512GB is a bit tight for me and the loading times from the memory card are OK but not great either.

A 1TB or 2TB SSD would be nice here. There are also some exciting offers here:

I haven’t decided yet whether and which of the SSDs I will buy.

