Recently, Sony launched a new color electronic pet dog in the United States, called Strawberry Milk Edition (Strawberry Milk Edition). . The electronic pet dog’s hardware integrates various sensors and actuators, which can make it move like a real one.

The strawberry milk version is based on the existing two colors of gray (Black Sesame) and white (White), plus a light pink that is popular with female customers. This version of the electronic pet dog has a unique new dance, the number is limited, first come, first served, the official display is sold as FINAL SALE, once purchased, it cannot be returned.

Sony aibo means “Artificial Intelligence Robot” in English. On November 1, 2017, Japan’s Sony Corporation released a new type of dog-shaped household robot “aibo” that applies artificial intelligence technology. It can take the initiative to approach the owner and lean towards the owner, and the sound is also individual. It is the latest model of the world‘s first domestic mechanical pet “aibo”, and the earliest aibo was released in 1999.