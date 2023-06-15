Sony tests PS5 game cloud streaming or greatly enhances the use of Project Q handheld-ePrice.HK

It has been rumored that Sony is developing a portable game device, but after the announcement of Project Q last month, the reaction from the outside world was mediocre. Most of them believed that it must be connected to PS5 and PS Remote Play to use it, which is no different from the solution of adding a handle to a normal mobile phone. Sony recently revealed that it is testing a new feature of cloud streaming, and some foreign media estimated that using it with Project Q is expected to improve the user experience.

Play directly without downloading from the cloud

The cloud streaming function in the test allows PlayStation Plus Premium users to play directly through streaming without downloading the game to PS5. Sony did not set a launch date for the cloud streaming service, saying only that it is in the early stages of testing PS5 games to support cloud streaming. In addition to the digital version of PS5 games that users already own, Sony also plans to support games in PS Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials.

Or the corresponding Project Q handheld

For the time being, Sony has not announced the list of games that support the cloud streaming function. At this stage, only a few games support it, and the long-term goal is to support as many games as possible. Project Q, which seems to be useless at present, will open up a market for cloud gaming devices if it can be played through cloud streaming only through a connection.

Source: gizmodo