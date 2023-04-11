Apart from iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 12 Mini, there seems to be little choice for small-screen phones. After the iPhone 12 mini, the small-screen flagship once sparked heated discussions, and many Android fans also hope that more manufacturers will launch similar small-screen phones.

But manufacturers may not think so. With Apple abandoning mini and turning to Plus, Sony may not continue to stick to the small screen route. According to the analysis of DSCC analyst Ross Young, the next Sony Xperia Compact mobile phone is not as small as everyone imagined, it will use a 6.05-inch screen.

Next Sony Xperia Compact will be 6.05″. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 10, 2023

Maybe you don’t have a great intuitive feeling about this specification. Here we use some comparative mobile phones as examples: Apple iPhone 13 mini is equipped with a 5.4-inch screen, Asus ZenFone 9 is equipped with a 5.9-inch screen, and Samsung Galaxy S23 is equipped with a 5.4-inch screen. 6.1-inch panel.

Part of 5 series — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 10, 2023

Although Sony named the small-screen flagship Compact so temperamentally, Sony’s series of products became popular all over the world, and became the magic machine in the hearts of many gaming enthusiasts.

There’s not much more information on the phone yet, but it’s hard to believe that Sony will launch a “Compact” model years later, and it’s even possible that it’s just the Xperia 5 V, and Ross Young also confirmed that the phone will be Be part of the “Xperia 5” series.

The current other parameters have not been revealed yet, and it is not known when Sony is going to launch this phone, and we will continue to follow up the news for you to report.