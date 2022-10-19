Sophos, a global leader in innovation and delivering cybersecurity-as-a-service, today launched a third-party security technology integration service compatible with Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for faster and more accurate performance across different customer and operational environments to detect and remediate attacks. This industry-leading service with over 12,000 customers can now integrate telemetry from third-party endpoints, firewalls, cloud, identity, email and other security technologies into the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity ecosystem (Adaptive Cyber​​​​ part of the security Ecosystem).

Joe Levy, CTO and Director of Product, Sophos, said: “The complexity of today’s work environment and the increased frequency of cyber threats make it increasingly difficult for most organizations to detect and respond on their own, so security operations that can be monitored at all times have become a priority for them. A top priority. Like shields, cyber risk mitigation technologies can help defenses, but unless there is a response, the system will eventually be breached; a determined attacker can still defeat the technology. Our team of experts can now detect Detect and remediate threats in a variety of environments, including complex multi-vendor scenarios, before threats such as ransomware or large data breaches become more destructive disasters. In the real world, MDR is often the key to successful defenses. “

Sophos MDR is now compatible with security telemetry from Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Check Point, Rapid7, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Okta, Darktrace and more. These telemetry feeds can be automatically integrated, correlated and prioritized with in-depth feeds from the Sophos Adaptive Ecosystem and Sophos X-Ops Threat Intelligence. These third-party security integrations for Sophos MDR are derived from technology acquired by Sophos following the April 2022 acquisition of SOC.OS.

Through special data processing and correlation of this telemetry, Sophos MDR operations teams can quickly understand who, what, when and how of attacks so that they can respond to threats across customers’ entire ecosystems within minutes. Sophos MDR operations teams can also use third-party vendor telemetry to conduct threat hunting and identify attacker behavior that evades detection by existing deployment tools.

“Many cybersecurity technology vendors have focused on integrating their own proprietary hardware and software products when developing extended detection and response and MDR products, so they have developed a The ecosystem function of MDR is closed and limited. The problem with this approach is that it does not take into account the actual operation of the commercial contract, the existing technology architecture or IT complexity, so the product may not be suitable for the existing IT architecture. By extending the MDR product to make it Compatible with third-party cybersecurity products, Sophos can provide a more technology-agnostic, managed service that truly meets customer needs and their current situation.”

Sophos MDR can be customized to provide different service levels and threat response options. Customers can choose to have a comprehensive incident response from Sophos MDR operations, collaborative assistance for identified threats, or detailed alert notifications to their own security operations to manage themselves.

Jeremy Weiss, CDW Executive Technology Strategist, said: “Sophos is a leading cybersecurity-as-a-service provider because of its focus on compatibility, usability and driving tangible business outcomes. Unlike many MDR services on the market today, You don’t have to make any compromises when using Sophos – you can keep your existing network security tools, choose the level of support you want and the results you want to achieve. Sophos sets a new standard for how to deliver MDR, even if it becomes another provider It’s not surprising that businessmen follow suit.”

launch time

Customers can purchase Sophos MDR today through Sophos’ global distribution partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Integration with major third-party security technologies will be available for free until the end of the year. Customers can also purchase additional integration kits for additional compatibility features, priced based on the number of licenses.