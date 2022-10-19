Improve clinical trial design, accelerate enrollment and identify drug targets through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, to increase GSK’s research and development success rate and provide patients with more personalized treatment in less time. These are the objectives on which the new $ 70 million agreement between the British pharmaceutical company and Tempus, a US company of precision medicines, is based. The three-year collaboration will provide GSK with access to Tempus’s AI-enabled platform, including its library of unidentified patients.

The agreement between GSK and Tempus

The two companies already have a collaboration that began in 2020 to enroll patients with certain types of cancer in clinical trials. Now, the new agreement will allow GSK to expand access to anonymised patient data by bringing greater scale and detail. Tempus’s dataset draws from his work with more than 40% of oncologists in the United States at academic medical centers and community hospitals. The expansion of the collaboration requires a minimum financial commitment over three years, for which GSK has made an initial payment of 70 million dollars. GSK therefore has an extension option for another two years.

Genetically validated medicines

GSK’s investments in human genetics, functional genomics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning have enabled the company to more than double the number of targets in its initial portfolio since 2017 and have increased the percentage of those with genetic support by over 70. %. Genetically validated medicines are twice as likely to become registered medicines. As a leader in AI-enabled precision medicine, Tempus has developed a platform that provides a quick way to test complex biomarker hypotheses. Based on machine learning, this is an important component in selecting patients who could benefit from the drug candidates in GSK’s portfolio in the future. See also "On the front line in the days of Covid, but we doctors are pro tempore heroes"

Transforming drug discovery

Tony Wood, GSK Chief Scientific Officer, said: “This collaboration will provide GSK with unique insights to discover better drugs and transform drug discovery. Tempus complements the work our team is already doing at the intersection of genomics and machine learning in both initial discovery and clinical trials. ” “GSK’s data-first approach to therapeutic research is in line with ours,” added Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus. “We believe Tempus has the resources and capabilities to complement GSK’s dedication to data science in a way that others cannot given the breadth and depth of our platform.”

Active projects