Sotheby’s Auction House Puts Rare Omega Sports Apple Computer Shoes on Sale

Title: Sotheby’s Auction House Presents Rare Non-Tech Apple Product: Zapatillas Omega Sports Apple Computer

Subtitle: Apple enthusiasts excited about $50,000 sneakers hitting the market

Apple collectors continue to push boundaries in their pursuit of owning iconic and rare products associated with the company’s rich history. In a surprising turn of events, footwear has taken center stage among Apple enthusiasts. Following a recent eye-popping sale of Steve Jobs’ sandals for $218,000, a new pair of sneakers is now up for auction with a staggering price tag of $50,000.

These exclusive sneakers, currently available at Sotheby’s auction house, belong to the Omega Sports Apple Computer line. Originally crafted in the mid-1980s specifically for employees attending the National Sales Conference, these shoes were never made available for public purchase. This rarity factor has significantly heightened their desirability among collectors.

This one-of-a-kind collector’s item showcases a white sports shoe design made from a combination of leather, rubber, and cotton. Sized at 10.5, the sneakers feature the iconic Apple logo embroidered on them, with the rainbow design that characterized the brand during that era. Included within the box is an additional pair of red shoelaces.

According to Sotheby’s, in 1985 alone, over 22,000 Apple enthusiasts purchased Apple-branded apparel and accessories, demonstrating their unwavering dedication across various categories. To extend their influence beyond traditional tech products, Apple partnered with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda, and Braun to incorporate their iconic branding into a range of white-label items.

While the Sotheby’s site attests that the sneakers have never been worn, it does note signs of aging, such as yellowing around the midsoles and some glue residue, as well as light markings on the toes. The auction house advises potential buyers that sneakers manufactured over a decade ago may display signs of aging and could potentially deteriorate more rapidly when used.

The highly coveted Omega Sports Apple Computer sneakers can now be purchased on the official Sotheby’s website, provided the buyer is willing to pay the final price of $50,000, plus any applicable taxes generated by the transaction.

Apple enthusiasts and collectors are eagerly following this rare offering, with discussions and excitement circulating among them. These historic sneakers represent a remarkable connection to Apple’s past, making them an extraordinary addition to any collection.

