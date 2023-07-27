Home » Sotheby’s Auction House Puts Rare Omega Sports Apple Computer Shoes on Sale
Technology

Sotheby’s Auction House Puts Rare Omega Sports Apple Computer Shoes on Sale

by admin
Sotheby’s Auction House Puts Rare Omega Sports Apple Computer Shoes on Sale

Title: Sotheby’s Auction House Presents Rare Non-Tech Apple Product: Zapatillas Omega Sports Apple Computer

Subtitle: Apple enthusiasts excited about $50,000 sneakers hitting the market

Apple collectors continue to push boundaries in their pursuit of owning iconic and rare products associated with the company’s rich history. In a surprising turn of events, footwear has taken center stage among Apple enthusiasts. Following a recent eye-popping sale of Steve Jobs’ sandals for $218,000, a new pair of sneakers is now up for auction with a staggering price tag of $50,000.

These exclusive sneakers, currently available at Sotheby’s auction house, belong to the Omega Sports Apple Computer line. Originally crafted in the mid-1980s specifically for employees attending the National Sales Conference, these shoes were never made available for public purchase. This rarity factor has significantly heightened their desirability among collectors.

This one-of-a-kind collector’s item showcases a white sports shoe design made from a combination of leather, rubber, and cotton. Sized at 10.5, the sneakers feature the iconic Apple logo embroidered on them, with the rainbow design that characterized the brand during that era. Included within the box is an additional pair of red shoelaces.

According to Sotheby’s, in 1985 alone, over 22,000 Apple enthusiasts purchased Apple-branded apparel and accessories, demonstrating their unwavering dedication across various categories. To extend their influence beyond traditional tech products, Apple partnered with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda, and Braun to incorporate their iconic branding into a range of white-label items.

While the Sotheby’s site attests that the sneakers have never been worn, it does note signs of aging, such as yellowing around the midsoles and some glue residue, as well as light markings on the toes. The auction house advises potential buyers that sneakers manufactured over a decade ago may display signs of aging and could potentially deteriorate more rapidly when used.

See also  "Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star" live play video announced that laser superman will join the adventure in DLC #UBISOFT (182342)

The highly coveted Omega Sports Apple Computer sneakers can now be purchased on the official Sotheby’s website, provided the buyer is willing to pay the final price of $50,000, plus any applicable taxes generated by the transaction.

Apple enthusiasts and collectors are eagerly following this rare offering, with discussions and excitement circulating among them. These historic sneakers represent a remarkable connection to Apple’s past, making them an extraordinary addition to any collection.

Join the conversation and explore the world of Apple collectors and their relentless pursuit of vintage treasures.

You may also like

Getir closes in Italy. 370 employees at risk...

Rainbow Six: Siege Unveils New Team Skins, Supporting...

Eleglide M2 ​​in the test: the successful e-bike...

Getir closes in Italy. 370 employees at risk...

Review: Marshall Monitor II ANC – The New...

What does all the excitement about the new...

Get the Best Deal: iPhone 13 on Sale...

European Commission investigates Microsoft for abuse of dominant...

Sea of Thieves Season 10 Delayed: Updates and...

With OPPO 10 Series, portraits reach a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy