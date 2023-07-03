Spotify Mulls Adding Full-Length Music Videos to Enhance User Experience and Boost Revenue

Create a news article using this content

After the music streaming platform Spotify added short videos, the latest news of the next plan will add the ability to play full-length music video content, so as to provide users with a more immersive music listening experience and also help creators The exposure of music videos increases, which in turn leads to an increase in advertising revenue. However, after the news came out, Spotify’s official response was “no comment.”

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Spotify is discussing with its partners a new feature plan to provide full music video content playback. It is not yet clear when this new service policy is expected to be formally finalized and implemented. On the road, it is estimated that it should be in the testing phase.

Although the idea of ​​adding a complete music video content is not an innovative idea, it is reported that Spotify is bound to make a move in order to compete with competitors such as YouTube and TikTok and attract more users’ attention.

Foreign media GizmoChina analyzed that it would be a good thing for users if Spotify really included the content of music videos in its streaming music service. Perhaps such an approach would not immediately bring a lot of direct revenue to Spotify. However, in the long run, if more and more users accept and like to watch music video content while listening to music, it will not only increase the diversification of streaming music services, but it may also bring great benefits to Spotify. Additional source of income.

