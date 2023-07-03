Home » Spotify Mulls Adding Full-Length Music Videos to Enhance User Experience and Boost Revenue
Technology

Spotify Mulls Adding Full-Length Music Videos to Enhance User Experience and Boost Revenue

by admin
Spotify Mulls Adding Full-Length Music Videos to Enhance User Experience and Boost Revenue

Create a news article using this content

(Photo/Associated Press)

After the music streaming platform Spotify added short videos, the latest news of the next plan will add the ability to play full-length music video content, so as to provide users with a more immersive music listening experience and also help creators The exposure of music videos increases, which in turn leads to an increase in advertising revenue. However, after the news came out, Spotify’s official response was “no comment.”

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Spotify is discussing with its partners a new feature plan to provide full music video content playback. It is not yet clear when this new service policy is expected to be formally finalized and implemented. On the road, it is estimated that it should be in the testing phase.

Although the idea of ​​adding a complete music video content is not an innovative idea, it is reported that Spotify is bound to make a move in order to compete with competitors such as YouTube and TikTok and attract more users’ attention.

Foreign media GizmoChina analyzed that it would be a good thing for users if Spotify really included the content of music videos in its streaming music service. Perhaps such an approach would not immediately bring a lot of direct revenue to Spotify. However, in the long run, if more and more users accept and like to watch music video content while listening to music, it will not only increase the diversification of streaming music services, but it may also bring great benefits to Spotify. Additional source of income.

See also  iPhone 14 Pro Max set for S23 Ultra?Netizens support S23U: 100 times zoom is really a shame

you may also want to see

It is rumored that Spotify will launch a “more advanced” subscription plan this year!Exclusive HiFi lossless sound quality

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities

.

You may also like

Own solar system: balcony power plant subsidy 2023

After Naples, it’s Palermo’s turn: Apple opens a...

Shangyang (6222-TW) Stock Price Surges: Outperforming Market with...

How a ruined airport in Mexico is to...

Hongyuan (1460-TW) Stock Price Rises 3.41% in 5...

The new Vespa Gtv as sporty as ever…

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Conference Expected to Unveil New...

Business use of ChatGPT, why secure

Windows 11’s Mandatory Update Causes Serious SSD Performance...

Fox Racing, two jerseys for every occasion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy