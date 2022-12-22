What is there to think about, just buy it after the launch!

SQUARE ENIX previously released 6 works in the “Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster” series on smartphones and Steam platforms, which will be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 platforms in the spring of 2023, while in Japan and the United States. The market will also launch a physical game film containing 6 works, and will include a bonus product – “FF 35th Anniversary Limited Edition” (ファイナルファンタジーI-VI ピクセルリマスターFF35th Anniversary Limited Edition), which will be available in Japan SQUARE from now on Pre-order on ENIX e-STORE official mall.

In addition to adopting a special physical box, and providing an interchangeable cover that can present different illustrations at different angles, the content will also include a physical CD of carefully selected music, and a more intimate MP3 digital music file download code is attached, and the cover is also made by Final Fantasy The character set of the series works is redrawn by Shibuya Moko, and the pixel illustration collection of “The Art of Final Fantasy I-VI PIXEL REMASTER -FF DOT. PIXEL REMASTER ver.-” is also attached, as well as the original development materials of 6 works “FINAL FANTASY I-VI COLLECTION FINAL FANTASY I-VI PIXEL REMASTER MEMORIAL ULTIMANIA” is a specially edited setting data collection for game content.

In addition, the “FF 35th Anniversary Limited Edition” also includes a set of 8 self-standing finished figure models, including the main characters of “Final Fantasy” previous works.

The “Final Fantasy Pixel Remastered Edition” series is based on the 6 works released during the Nintendo and Super Nintendo era, which were drawn with 2D pixels. The operation mode is optimized, and the music is also supervised by Nobuo Uematsu, the composer of the “Final Fantasy” series, and is mainly adapted based on the original music.

The game also adds functions such as monster illustrated book, music player, gallery, automatic battle function, and archive at any time, so that players can play in an easier way and review the content of the series.