Shooting insects and defeating enemies has long been a staple of the gaming medium. On Monday, Slitherine and The Artistocrats released an update for the popular Starship Troopers: Terran Conflict. It allows you to build levels with triggers, quests, different terrains and customize the map as you wish. This enables you to implement your own branding scenarios. Together with the Steam Workshop, you can share your creations and those of others. Slitherine and The Artistocrats write:

Starting today, every Starship Troopers: Terran Command player has the tools to recreate levels of a similar level of complexity as in the original game, complete with scripted events, massive bases, and a plethora of bug attacks and ambush M.I.s. Players have full access to everything used to create the original campaign, including graphical assets and a powerful scripting engine.

In other words, it might be worth picking up a gun and starting killing insects again. Our Swedish colleagues awarded the title a 7/10 in their review and can strongly recommend it with some reservations. Especially if you like branding and strategy games.

