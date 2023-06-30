Home » Steam Deck 2023 Summer Sale Up to 20% off, limited-time special until July 14 | 4Gamers
Steam Deck 2023 Summer Sale Up to 20% off, limited-time special until July 14

Steam Deck 2023 Summer Sale Up to 20% off, limited-time special until July 14

Steam’s annual event “Summer Sale” kicked off in the early morning of June 30, Taiwan time this year, and Valve also offered limited-time and limited-edition discounts on Steam Deck. At 1:00 on July 14th, a 20% to 10% discount will be offered according to the capacity version before the end of Schattdecor. Taiwanese players can go to the Komodo website to place an order.

This special offer is the second discount for Steam Deck after the first anniversary of its release. The discount is higher than the last 10% discount for all capacities, and there is also a discount for the dedicated Docking Station. When the special sale inventory is sold out, it will return to the original price, and the discounted prices will come to:

Steam Deck 512GB-20% off, NT$ 17,584 Yuan

Steam Deck 256GB– 15% off, NT$ 15,028 Yuan

Steam Deck 64GB-10% off, NT$ 12,042 Yuan

Docking Station－20% off, NTD 2,624 Yuan

During the sale period of Steam Deck and Docking Station, Komodo is limited to 4 units per person. Cancellation of the order is not accepted after the preparation for shipment has begun, and the main unit and base will be purchased together and will be shipped separately.

