Home » Blitz against the ‘Ndrangheta, 68 precautionary measures carried out – Calabria
News

Blitz against the ‘Ndrangheta, 68 precautionary measures carried out – Calabria

by admin
Blitz against the ‘Ndrangheta, 68 precautionary measures carried out – Calabria

Carabinieri and police operation coordinated by the Dda of Catanzaro

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, JUNE 30 – In Cassano Ionio and other towns in the province of Cosenza, the Carabinieri and Police are executing a precautionary order issued by the investigating magistrate at the request of the Catanzaro DDA against 68 suspects held responsible, at various title, of association of the ‘Ndrangheta type, criminal association aimed at drug trafficking aggravated by mafia purposes, as well as for other crimes, also aggravated by mafia methods and purposes. The measurements were carried out by the carabinieri of the investigative unit of the operational department of the provincial command of Cosenza and by personnel of the mobile squads of Cosenza and Catanzaro and of the central operational service of Rome.

During the operation, assets for a total value of 5 million were subjected to preventive seizure by the carabinieri. In particular, the carabinieri seized real estate, companies, company shares, registered movable property and financial relationships attributable to several suspects. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Thales Alenia Space will supply radar and optical satellites for IRIDE

You may also like

European Games: fencing, gold Italy foil team men...

Hyundai Rotem manufactures and supplies electric trains to...

Pereira gets to the round of 16 in...

Udinese takes Zarraga, the Spaniard has signed a...

When General Franco took advantage of religious occasions...

Chocó: supervision of early childhood care

Students from rural and mountainous areas are denied...

Secured logistical financing for territorial elections in Arauca...

Two cities in Fujian passed a batch of...

Ocean Viking tomorrow afternoon in Bari with 86...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy