Blitz against the ‘Ndrangheta, 68 precautionary measures carried out – Calabria

Carabinieri and police operation coordinated by the Dda of Catanzaro

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, JUNE 30 – In Cassano Ionio and other towns in the province of Cosenza, the Carabinieri and Police are executing a precautionary order issued by the investigating magistrate at the request of the Catanzaro DDA against 68 suspects held responsible, at various title, of association of the ‘Ndrangheta type, criminal association aimed at drug trafficking aggravated by mafia purposes, as well as for other crimes, also aggravated by mafia methods and purposes. The measurements were carried out by the carabinieri of the investigative unit of the operational department of the provincial command of Cosenza and by personnel of the mobile squads of Cosenza and Catanzaro and of the central operational service of Rome.



During the operation, assets for a total value of 5 million were subjected to preventive seizure by the carabinieri. In particular, the carabinieri seized real estate, companies, company shares, registered movable property and financial relationships attributable to several suspects. (HANDLE).



