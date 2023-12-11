Home » Steam Free Fire “THE FINALS” has self-propelled turrets, ninja sneak attacks and missile expresses, and the “TFLA0004” issue is under investigation | news
Technology

Steam Free Fire “THE FINALS” has self-propelled turrets, ninja sneak attacks and missile expresses, and the “TFLA0004” issue is under investigation | news

by admin
Steam Free Fire “THE FINALS” has self-propelled turrets, ninja sneak attacks and missile expresses, and the “TFLA0004” issue is under investigation | news

“THE FINALS” Takes the Competitive Shooting Game Market by Storm

In a market dominated by major manufacturers such as “Apex Legends” and “The Final Hour”, a new three-player multi-style shooting game is making waves. “THE FINALS” has become a rare new work in recent years with hundreds of thousands of players online at the same time, attracting the FPS player community.

Before the initial promotion of “THE FINALS”, DICE members inherited the spirit of “Battlefield” to create a shooting style in which buildings can be destroyed, and the vault competition combined with fast-paced parkour attracted attention. The game’s simultaneous online peak has reached a new high of 242,399.

The game is not just about destroying buildings; it also uses novel prop combinations to create many new tricks. As the game goes on sale, more and more players have begun to share some interesting ways to play with equipment and props.

The game features a unique ability to pick up surrounding environmental objects from a distance, allowing players to set up turrets on chairs and use them as self-propelled turrets. Additionally, the game includes surprise attack methods using explosives or gas barrels, adding a new dimension to conflict battles.

Despite its rising popularity, “THE FINALS” is facing some challenges. Players encountered the “TFLA0004” code and their accounts were mistakenly blocked. Additionally, more and more people reported encountering cheats, prompting the development team to urgently address these issues.

The game is set to launch on Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and other platforms on December 8. As it continues to gain traction in the competitive shooting game market, “THE FINALS” is on track to become a formidable player in the industry. However, with challenges such as cheating and technical issues, the game’s success will depend on how the development team tackles these problems.

You may also like

Technology Diary — December 11, 2023

Samsung is ambitious with some Galaxy S24 that...

Cdp Venture Capital concludes its journey in Unobravo,...

We’re flying into the dark, distant future on...

Lazy Calendar 2023 Door 13 – Technology Sloth

The cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra,...

The world’s first right-hand drive Giulia Quadrifoglio 100°...

Long journeys with an electric car: An experience...

discounts on smartphones, iPhone, Smart TV, PS5 Slim,...

Because everyone online is talking about The World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy