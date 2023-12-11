Steam Free Fire “THE FINALS” has self-propelled turrets, ninja sneak attacks and missile expresses, and the “TFLA0004” issue is under investigation | news

“THE FINALS” Takes the Competitive Shooting Game Market by Storm

In a market dominated by major manufacturers such as “Apex Legends” and “The Final Hour”, a new three-player multi-style shooting game is making waves. “THE FINALS” has become a rare new work in recent years with hundreds of thousands of players online at the same time, attracting the FPS player community.

Before the initial promotion of “THE FINALS”, DICE members inherited the spirit of “Battlefield” to create a shooting style in which buildings can be destroyed, and the vault competition combined with fast-paced parkour attracted attention. The game’s simultaneous online peak has reached a new high of 242,399.

The game is not just about destroying buildings; it also uses novel prop combinations to create many new tricks. As the game goes on sale, more and more players have begun to share some interesting ways to play with equipment and props.

The game features a unique ability to pick up surrounding environmental objects from a distance, allowing players to set up turrets on chairs and use them as self-propelled turrets. Additionally, the game includes surprise attack methods using explosives or gas barrels, adding a new dimension to conflict battles.

Despite its rising popularity, “THE FINALS” is facing some challenges. Players encountered the “TFLA0004” code and their accounts were mistakenly blocked. Additionally, more and more people reported encountering cheats, prompting the development team to urgently address these issues.

The game is set to launch on Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and other platforms on December 8. As it continues to gain traction in the competitive shooting game market, “THE FINALS” is on track to become a formidable player in the industry. However, with challenges such as cheating and technical issues, the game’s success will depend on how the development team tackles these problems.