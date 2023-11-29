Stiftung Warentest test winner: This is currently the best television

The best television in the current Stiftung Warentest test is an OLED model from LG. PR/Business Insider

Stiftung Warentest is constantly testing new televisions. Most recently, an overview with the best currently available results was published in the December issue (2023) of “Test” magazine.

For the test, the televisions were examined in the areas of image, sound, handling and power consumption. The LG OLED B39LA* performed best in both the 55 and 65 inch versions. In each case it was awarded the quality rating “good”. The test winner’s greatest strength is its very good image.

You can buy, download and read the entire test report at “Test.de”.

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

Televisions are among the largest tech purchases – and not just because of their actual size. Their price also ensures that the purchase should be carefully considered. The question therefore arises as to which model is best. As is so often the case, Stiftung Warentest provides the right answer.

Television tested at Stiftung Warentest

The consumer organization is constantly testing new televisions together with consumer organizations from Belgium, France, Great Britain, Italy and other countries. The results of the study are published at irregular intervals in the “Test” magazine. As part of the test, the televisions are examined with regard to their picture qualityyour Tonher handlingand your `s Power consumption examined. The image quality is weighted at 45 percent, while it was 20 percent for sound, 25 percent for handling and ten percent for power consumption. Most recently, Stiftung Warentest created an overview of the best models currently available in the “Test” issue in December 2023.

Read too

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: This is the best smartphone of 2023

The best television according to Stiftung Warentest

For the latest test report, televisions in different size categories were examined. There are small models (42 to 43 inches), medium-sized (48 to 50 inches), large (55 inches) and huge televisions (65 inches). In the current test it has LG OLED B39LA With an overall grade of 1.8 each, it performed best in two sizes. The 55-inch model is available from 1,390.00 euros, the larger 65-inch version from 1,840.00 euros. We have summarized for you how both performed in the different test categories – and where you can buy them right now:

1. The best television according to the December test booklet from Stiftung Warentest

LG OLED 55B39LA – television (55 inches) – 1399.00 euros at Otto*

Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.8)

Image: “very good” (grade: 1.4)

Sound: “good” (grade: 1.7)

Handling: “good” (grade: 2.3)

Power consumption: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.9)

What can the current test-winning television from Stiftung Warentest do?

The test winner from Stiftung Warentest stands out in both sizes very good picture out of. Add to that his good tone. Gut was that too handling of the devices. At the Power consumption However, there were points deducted. The smaller model could only do this satisfactory Achieve results, but with the 65-inch version the result was gut. Since televisions generally do not have particularly good environmental properties due to their high power consumption, this is not a unique selling point.

LG OLED B39LA: The test winner at a glance

You can find the most important technical data, functions and details about the test winner in this overview:

Product type: 4K TV

Display: OLED

resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pixel

Refresh rate: 120 Hertz

connections: four HDMI, USB (two)

Smart-TV: and

Accesories: Remote control

Bild: AI Picture Wizzard, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, 4K Ultra HD,

Ton: virtueller 5.1.2-Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision

Power consumption: depending on size between 102 and 108 kilowatt hours per year (with four hours of use and 20 hours of standby per day)

Read too

According to Stiftung Warentest: These cheap tablets are also worth buying

Further findings from the television test

When it comes to televisions, quality has its price. So if you’re looking for a good or even very good television, you’ll have to dig a little deeper into your pockets. In the overall test of 378 televisions the LG 55UR78006LK as the cheapest model for 488.56 euros on Amazon* to have. However, it is only rated for this satisfactory, at a Overall grade of 2.6. However, for those on a budget, it may still be worth considering due to its low price. A model from LG is also in first place of all 378 televisions tested at Stiftung Warentest – with one Overall grade of 1.7. The You can find the LG OLED 55C37LA from 1385.00 euros on Amazon*.

You can buy, download and read the full test report at “Test.de”.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit