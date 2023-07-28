Stiftung Warentest: This is the best soundbar of 2023

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Thanks to OLED and Co., televisions deliver better and better picture quality. In addition, they are becoming ever slimmer due to the new technology. But that also has a disadvantage: the sound suffers as a result. The new devices simply lack the volume for a full sound. Soundbars, which can be connected to the television and play the sound in better quality, can help.

Stiftung Warentest tests soundbars for televisions

But which soundbar is the best? Stiftung Warentest investigated this question. For the August issue (2023) of “Test” magazine, the consumer organization put 26 soundbars through their paces. Among them: ten one-piece soundbars and soundplates as well as 16 soundbars with a separate bass box.

The different models were examined in terms of their sound, handling and power consumption. Particular attention was paid to the sound of the soundbars. The partial grade in this test category makes up 70 percent of the overall grade. To evaluate the sound, listening tests were carried out, the playback of music, speech and film scenes with sound effects were analyzed, the sound pressure and frequency response were measured, and functions such as Bluetooth and sound optimization were tested.

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: The best soundbars 2023

The result of the test: Of 26 soundbars and soundplates tested, eleven received the quality rating “good”. The remaining 15 models were at least “satisfactory”. Soundbars with a separate bass box performed best overall, as they offer better sound than one-piece soundbars or soundplates, which sounded “satisfactory” at best. Which soundbars scored particularly well?

The best soundbars from last year’s test

Although the 2023 soundbar and soundplate test was pleasingly good, the new models could not quite keep up with the previous year’s test winners. Three soundbars from the previous year achieved slightly better results than the devices tested in 2023. Since many of the soundbars tested in 2022 and found to be good are still available, Stiftung Warentest also included them in the August 2023 issue of “Test” magazine. These are the three best of them:

The best soundbars still available from last year

LG DS90QY – Soundbar with separate bass box – 612.00 euros at Amazon* LG DS95QR – Soundbar with separate bass box – 1099.00 euros at Expert* Nubert Nupro AS-3500 – Soundplate – 995.00 euros at Amazon*

You can buy, download and read the full article with all test results and quality assessments from Stiftung Warentest at “Test.de”.

