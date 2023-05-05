“Street Fighter 6” prequel manga “Days of the Eclipse” is now available – Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

Currently, the “Eclipse” manga can be read on the official website, but only in English and Japanese. It mainly tells the prequel story of “Street Fighter 6”. Interested players can click on the link to watch it.

“Street Fighter 6” is the latest orthodox sequel to the “Street Fighter” series developed by Capcom, and adopts a theme and style design that are different from previous works, combining street graffiti with realistic elements, while retaining the basic gameplay and modes. If necessary, more new functions and content will be added, such as real-time commentary function, “Fighting Land”, “Battle Lobby”, “World Tour” and a new system that is very friendly to first-time fighting game players.

“Street Fighter 6” will land on PS5, PS4, XSX|S and PC on June 2, supporting Chinese.

“Street Fighter 6” comic link: https://www.streetfighter.com/6/comics/en/