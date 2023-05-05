Home » “Street Fighter 6” prequel manga “Days of the Eclipse” is now available – Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
Technology

“Street Fighter 6” prequel manga “Days of the Eclipse” is now available – Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

by admin
“Street Fighter 6” prequel manga “Days of the Eclipse” is now available – Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

Currently, the “Eclipse” manga can be read on the official website, but only in English and Japanese. It mainly tells the prequel story of “Street Fighter 6”. Interested players can click on the link to watch it.

“Street Fighter 6” is the latest orthodox sequel to the “Street Fighter” series developed by Capcom, and adopts a theme and style design that are different from previous works, combining street graffiti with realistic elements, while retaining the basic gameplay and modes. If necessary, more new functions and content will be added, such as real-time commentary function, “Fighting Land”, “Battle Lobby”, “World Tour” and a new system that is very friendly to first-time fighting game players.

“Street Fighter 6” will land on PS5, PS4, XSX|S and PC on June 2, supporting Chinese.

“Street Fighter 6” comic link: https://www.streetfighter.com/6/comics/en/

See also  Google Pixel foldable phone may look like this, and the price is rumored to be on par with Z Fold 4 – yqqlm

You may also like

Damien Chazelle to head the jury at Venice...

IBM QRadar Security Suite, attack detection and response

Brian Chesky, co-founder of Airbnb, is the special...

The next season of Destiny 2 seems to...

What are these 5,000-year-old geometric stone spheres?

The Scudetto (of sustainability) was won by Udinese

16-year-old Italian woman dies: how dangerous it is...

Personalized screen x 420mm large radiator | Thermaltake...

The Scudetto (of sustainability) was won by Udinese

Plenty of work space, but not for everyone

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy