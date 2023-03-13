“Suicide Commando: Victory over the Justice League” released a demonstration video of multiplayer cooperative gameplay at the “State of Play” event in February, but players are not satisfied with the service forms such as battle passes full of decorations in the game, as well as single-player games. Having to connect was frustrating, and the game received bad reviews from players.

According to sources quoted by Bloomberg, Warner Bros. Games decided to postpone the game to sometime later this year after receiving feedback from players, and it will not be released on May 26 as scheduled. But Warner Bros. and Rocksteady have yet to officially announce the delay of Suicide Commando: Victory over the Justice League.

