Ms. Anna Hu, the founder and artist of French high-end Chinese contemporary high-end jewelry brand ANNA HU, is pleased to announce that she will once again be honored to be invited to attend the 2023 TEFAF (The European Fine Art Foundation) European Art and Antiques Fair, as the only representative of Chinese jewelry artists on site This exposition, which is recognized as the most outstanding in the global art field and can be called the pinnacle of the art palace, will be grandly held in Maastricht, the Netherlands, from March 11th to March 19th. ANNA HU’s high-end jewelry created a new image exhibition of “Dancing Flowing Light and Mystery of Shadows”, and ingeniously created 22 masterpieces handed down from generation to generation, presenting an epic and brilliant artistic jewelry feast for collectors event.

“To be able to participate in the TEFAF European Art and Antiques Fair, I am deeply honored.

This is a unique field that allows me to fully express my endless creativity in haute couture jewelry, and deeply convey and express my artistic concept. “

—— French high-end Chinese contemporary high-end jewelry brand ANNA HU Founder and Jewelry Artist Anna Hu Miss

In TEFAF 2023, Anna Hu will turn the most mysterious and dreamy celestial phenomenon in nature, the vast and graceful, gorgeous and romantic sky aurora, into a metallic veil with warm and soft light, stacking layers of virtual reality to hide, leading collectors Stepping into the “Shadow Secret Realm” that she personally designed and built, like a jewelry wonderland, Anna also carefully crafted 22 unique and unique masterpieces, showing their epic splendor, and “dancing streamer” A fascinating world of dazzling jewellery.

Anna adheres to the classic DNA of the brand that has been accumulated and portrayed since its establishment 15 years ago, combines her love for classical music and contemporary art with oriental culture, and combines Western haute couture jewelry craftsmanship to bring a total of 22 pieces of ingenious masterpieces and brand classic collections , as if composing a song, it will be exhibited with “four major creative themes”; first, it will start with the fresh and soft “Blossoms of Brocade”, which will kick off the prelude of this exhibition in a pure romance; “Sound of Voice” is “Cheng”, Shen Xin listens to the sound of nature conveyed by conch shells; then “Zhuan” takes the creative elements of “Dancing Butterflies” as the theme, and the colorful butterflies dancing freely and freely catch the eye, which is fascinating Stunning; at the end of the song, with the theme of “classic tempering” as “combination”, the perfect collection of chains is exhibited, which brings shock and long aftertaste. Collectors feel like a brilliant high-end art jewelry song. The ups and downs of the rhythm bring a hearty viewing experience, which makes people intoxicated and forgetting the passage of time. They linger in the world of Anna’s jewelry song.

In the masterpieces exhibited this time, it can also be seen that Anna’s original intention of pursuing the ultimate is to start a bold exploration of the unique and rare materials of high-end jewelry. Modern oriental master Zhang Daqian, Western Monet and Van Gogh paintings, and the greatest botanical flower art until the beginning of the 19th century, the court painter of Marie Antoinette and Empress Josephine of France, Pierre-Joseph Redou The shock of virtue, on the occasion of the world‘s top art event, invites collectors and art lovers to take an art pilgrimage.

[Start: Blossoming Blossoms]Stroll into Anna Blooming flower room made of jewelry

Anna captures the ever-changing wonders of the natural world, uses the ingenuity of the artist, and creates 9 pieces of flower works full of naturalistic style with abstract description, realism or freehand brushwork, presenting a scene of blooming flowers, which perfectly interprets Anna Hu as a jewelry artist. Infinite yearning for blooming flowers and colorful images. Among them, “ANNA HU Van Gogh Iris Bracelet” is Anna’s heart touching when she first saw Van Gogh’s famous painting “Iris” at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles. A tribute to the great masterpieces built. Anna outlines the blue iris flowers and leaves with various colors of sapphires, garnets, emeralds, yellow diamonds and pink diamonds, setting off the only lonely white iris in the painting. The yellow flowers in the background and the red land full of vitality present her in a dream The world-famous painting “Van Gogh’s Iris” is beautiful and has an eternal and perfect style in my mind.

“ANNA HU Van Gogh Iris Bracelet” Round brilliant-cut diamonds, assorted sapphires, assorted garnets, yellow diamonds, pink diamonds, tourmalines set in 18K white gold

[Cheng: Listen to the Voice of the Sea]Concentrate on the quiet whispers from the depths of the blue waves

Anna continued the brand’s famous Ode to the Sea series, with exquisite and elegant classic design, bold and smooth outline, innovative craftsmanship, and for the first time challenged the use of organic materials in high-end jewelry, such as shells and rare conch pearls, etc. The performance is both pure and very oceanic The characteristic graceful wavy curve is also described by Anna in high-end jewelry again. She has always admired this all-encompassing, graceful and mysterious, azure and boundless ocean.

[Transfer: Butterfly Dance]Surrounded by the wanton dance like a butterfly in a dream

For Ms. Anna Hu, her family name “Hu” can be extended to “butterfly” in Chinese pronunciation, which made Anna feel a special connection with butterflies since she was a child. The endless changes and colorful butterflies in nature are also Constantly bringing Anna infinite creativity, Anna captures the beautiful moments of colorful butterflies dancing and turns them into ANNA HU classic butterfly series of high-end jewelry. This exhibition exhibits 6 ingenious works of colorful and flying butterflies, showing the gorgeous colors of the butterflies’ natural gradient, bringing peace and tranquility to the hearts of the viewers and wearers. Anna’s new butterfly creation challenges the combination of unique gemstone materials and unexpected innovative technology to turn it into a series of eternal magnificence, demonstrating Anna’s persistent spirit of exploration in artistic creation.

[Combined: Classic Refining]Fifteen years of accumulated pursuit of the ultimate beauty is presented in a perfect way

This exhibition ends with 4 pieces of the brand’s collection of perfect necklaces. It interprets classic oriental colors and depicts images such as cranes and flowers. It contains deep cultural connotations and is memorable again and again. Among them, “ANNA HU Red Lotus Chain” was inspired by the painting of lotus by Zhang Daqian, a master of contemporary Chinese painting. Anna Hu studied the forms of lotus in different growth stages, hundreds of Zhang’s paintings of lotus and actual lotus specimens to create this exquisite piece The perfect red lotus chain. This necklace delicately depicts the buds of the lotus, the vivid green leaves, the delicate flowers and the sensual lines of the stems. About 3,500 gemstones are inlaid in gray titanium metal, which not only makes the necklace light and easy to wear, but also Vibrant colors provide a soft backdrop for a vivid scene reminiscent of a gorgeous lotus swaying gently in a summer breeze. The lotus is blooming, delicate and charming, showing the soft charm of the lotus in the shape of gemstones. This is undoubtedly a masterpiece that fully demonstrates imagination and exquisite craftsmanship, and vividly interprets Anna Hu’s understanding of traditional Chinese classical art and culture.

ANNA HU CREDIT LINK NATURAL Fancy Intense Yellow, Gray and White Diamonds, Natural Burmese Rubies, Colombian Emeralds, Demantoids, Tsavorites and Fancy Intense Pink Sapphires Set in Gray Titanium

ANNA HU brand founder and artist Ms. Anna Hu has infinite enthusiasm and imagination for art. The ultimate pursuit of ingenuity and craftsmanship, turning magnificent gemstones into smart notes, continuously bringing the infinite inspiration brought by music into the creation of jewelry art, presenting jewelry in the innovative form of composing poems, turning them into pieces with ingenuity and ingenuity The masterpieces of art tell moving stories in the most emotional and fascinating way, and also bring countless highlights to the global jewelry industry. Today, ANNA HU is once again honored to be invited, as the only Chinese jewelry artist and the only individual artist brand with the same name, to attend the 2023 TEFAF European Art Fair, and the exhibition is full of expectations and breathless. The exhibition will be officially launched on March 11, 2023. I sincerely hope that the exhibition of ANNA HU’s high-end jewelry “Dancing Flowing Light and Shadows” will once again shine in the international high-end jewelry art hall and glorify the world.

“brand introduction”

ANNA HU haute couture jewelry

Founded in New York at the end of 2008, the brand founder and artist, Ms. Anna Hu, is still the first and only Chinese to be invited to join the French Haute Couture and Fashion Federation (Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, FHCM) in the past 150 years Female haute couture jewelry artist; she first held her world premiere exhibition at the Louvre Museum in France in 2012, and was invited to become the youngest jewelry artist exhibitor at the Paris Biennale in 2017, and then the classic art work “Chinese Red Magpie Brooch” In 2018, it was included in the permanent collection of The State Historical Museum in Moscow Kremlin, becoming the first Asian contemporary jewelry artist whose works of art were collected by a Russian state-level museum; Custom jewelry works are also flocking to, which can be seen from the fact that his works have repeatedly created high prices in international auctions and world records in auction history.

Ms. Anna Hu’s jewelry creations skillfully blend Eastern and Western elements, inspired by her love for classical music and contemporary art. Each piece comes from a high-end jewelry workshop in Paris. Explore new craftsmanship to realize the brand’s pursuit of the ultimate perfect work. The ANNA HU brand of the same name is also favored by Hollywood stars, celebrities and aristocrats, including Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan who wears ANNA HU jewelry to attend royal diplomatic activities, Hollywood queen Madonna, Oscar queen Natalie Portman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson, and many Hollywood stars even appointed them to attend the event, creating countless moments of the best red carpet jewels.