Rocksteady gave us a fresh look at the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as part of This Morning’s Game Awards. As part of a tribute to the late Kevin Conroy, who was known as the voice of Batman in the Arkham series of games and the animated series, the developer gave us our first look at Batman in the game.

Since the theme of the experience was dealing with the Justice League, who are now Earth’s greatest threat and no longer its savior, Batman is a much more menacing figure this time around, as clearly shown in the clip below.

It should be said that if you don’t want any spoilers for the game, it’s best to skip watching this segment, as it does seem to shed some light on what happened to The Flash and how the squad’s encounter with him played out in the plot.

Otherwise, the trailer also confirms when we can expect Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which will debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on May 26, 2023.