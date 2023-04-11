There is an IT security warning for systemd. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 6th, 2023 to a vulnerability for systemd that became known on March 6th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, SUSE Linux and Open Source systemd are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1776-1 (Status: 05.04.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security advisory for systemd – risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

systemd bug: vulnerability allows privilege escalation

Systemd is a system and service manager for Linux compatible with SysV and LSB init scripts.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in systemd to increase privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-26604 traded.

Systems affected by the systemd vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source systemd < 247 (cpe:/a:freedesktop:systemd)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1776-1 vom 2023-04-05 (06.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014389.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-2004 vom 2023-04-05 (06.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-2004.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3377 vom 2023-04-01 (03.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/03/msg00032.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1622-1 vom 2023-03-28 (29.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014209.html

GitHub Advisory Database vom 2023-03-05 (06.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-8989-8fhv-vq42

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT security notice for systemd. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/06/2023 – Initial version

03/29/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/03/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

04/06/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE and Amazon

