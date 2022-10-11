Yesterday, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick took part in a long and rather in-depth TheWrap interaction, one of which featured Microsoft’s current preparations to acquire Activision Blizzard.

When asked about his views on this and the potential impact on Take-Two, Zelnick was not the least worried, saying Microsoft is an ally, “It’s a good thing”：

“I can’t really predict what the regulators will do, and we certainly believe it’s a good thing for Microsoft and the industry.

It’s a highly fragmented business with a lot of creativity going around. Microsoft is our ally, and if it makes their business stronger, we think it’s good for us.

Zelnick went on to explain that Take-Two is on solid ground, offering titles that no one else has, and ultimately making great games:

“Ultimately, consumers vote, if we create huge clicks, which is our business, then consumers will show up and no one can take it away from us. Entertainment is the antithesis of fungible commoditized businesses. Every Each title is independent. So it doesn’t compete with anything else, but it’s very competitive in a way. In other words, we compete with everything, and we compete with nothing. You can’t use Another header replaces one of our headers.

What do you think? Is Microsoft’s eventual acquisition of Activision Blizzard a good thing for Take-Two?