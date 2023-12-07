Home » Tangle Tower is getting a successor called The Mermaid’s Tongue
The Mermaid’s Tongue: A New Murder Mystery Game Announced by SFB Games

SFB Games, the British developer behind popular games such as Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together and Tangle Tower, has announced a new addition to their lineup. During the Developer Day: The Game Awards Showcase, the company revealed that they are working on a new murder mystery game called The Mermaid’s Tongue, a follow-up to their previously debuted Tangle Tower.

The game is set in a long-abandoned fishing town, where the reclusive captain of a strange submarine is murdered. Players will once again step into the shoes of the duo Grimmauld and Sally as they tackle new cases. The game promises an intriguing storyline, with rumors swirling about the captain being an immortal time traveler or a cursed vampire hidden beneath the waves.

The Mermaid’s Tongue is slated for release on PC and consoles in 2024, although specific platforms and dates have not been announced. However, a PC demo is currently available for players to try out, and a trailer showcasing gameplay has been released.

Fans of SFB Games and their previous titles can look forward to diving into The Mermaid’s Tongue and unraveling its dark and mysterious story in the near future. For more information, interested players can check out the demo and trailer on the official SFB Games website.

