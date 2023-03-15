Based in Prato, a district historically dominated by important textile companies, Multidata is the reference company in Italy in this market segment. In particular, it can count on in-depth know-how in the consultancy and development of management software for SMEs that produce yarns, fabrics and textile accessories intended both for small garment makers and for the most important fashion brands. With the acquisition of 100% of Multidata, TeamSystem – an Italian tech company that develops digital solutions for the business management of companies and professionals – strengthens its offer aimed at digital transformation of the fashion industry.

Inside the platform TeamSystem Fashion the solutions developed by Multidata are integrated, for decisive support in the phases of creation, production and sale. In particular – and in support of the Group’s value proposition – the software Italfabrics allows to boost the competitiveness of small and medium-sized textile enterprises who adopt it, allowing a data-driven, fast, secure and cloud-based management of all business processes through a single “textile portal”.

Smart Fashion: TeamSystem and Multidata promote the competitiveness of SMEs

Born in 1974, Multidata is a software house that boasts a long experience in the service of B2B customers in the textile sector: with 55 employees within it, the company works every day in the service of more than 100 textile groups.

“Acquiring a reality like Multidata allows TeamSystem to gain deep and specialized know-how in the ‘primary’ textile field, enabling us to extend the range of our vertical offer for the digitization of specific sectors”, commented Stefano Roversi, General Manager Enterprise Solutions of TeamSystem. “Being able to offer our customer base of over 1.7 million quality software, designed and created specifically for companies in the textile sector, represents a step forward in our mission to promote the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises, making processes more efficient and simplifying management, at every point of the value chain”.

“Becoming part of a group like TeamSystem, whose mission and values ​​we share, is for us the achievement of an important milestone, which will open up new scenarios and horizons. For us, this step represents recognition of the value of our solutions and our know-how, now at the service of a much wider customer base, to bring value to as many realities as possible within the world of textiles” they added Franco Margiotta and Andrea Australi, President and CEO of Multidata who will continue to be part of Multidata’s management, ensuring the company’s operational continuity.