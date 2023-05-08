The Greens plan to introduce a general right to balcony power plants for tenants without requiring landlord approval. In addition, the maximum permitted output of small systems is to be increased.

Greens want the right to a balcony power plant

According to an impulse paper, the Greens want to simplify the operation of balcony power plants. Tenants should be allowed to own Systems without prior registration with the landlord to install. The ruling party hopes that this will result in fewer bureaucratic hurdles, which will ultimately make it even easier to operate balcony power plants.

In order to abolish the landlord’s approval, which was still required up to now, the building law is to be supplemented by a right to balcony power plants. According to the Greens, another point should also be addressed at this point. The one currently in force Restriction of the maximum output of balcony power plants from 600 watts to be increased to 800 watts. This level would be in line with the cap set by the EU.

According to the impulse paper, the Greens want them Further reduce bureaucracy for solar systems on your own balcony. It is planned that the registration with the network operator and in the market master data register for small systems will be combined in the future.

Balcony power plant: Building law is to be “slimmed and emptied of waste”.

According to Julia Verlinden, the deputy group leader of the Greens, the existing Construction law clearly “slimmed and emptied of waste” become. The aim is to make the operation of balcony or plug-in solar devices as uncomplicated as possible in order to encourage more people to use solar energy (source: Berliner Morgenpost).

So far, the right to a balcony power plant has been for tenants just a proposal from the Greensbut not a bill.

