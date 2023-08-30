Test: Tranya Nova, Bluetooth earphones with the Qualcomm QCC3072 chipset

With the Nova, Tranya offers exciting true wireless earphones. So they rely on large 12 mm drivers and the Qualcomm QCC3072 chipset.

The latter should not only offer good signal quality, but also comes with support for the aptX standard.

We also have Bluetooth 5.3 support, 36 hours of battery life and extra low lag. Of course, ANC is also on board.

So, on paper, the Tranya Nova aren’t that bad to read! But how does it look in practice? Good technical data does not necessarily have to result in good sound, right?

Let’s find out exactly this in the test!

At this point, many thanks to Tranya for providing the Nova for this test!

Testing the Tranya Nova

Visually, the Nova are very chic earphones! Like the charging box, they have a beautiful high-gloss surface.

The earphones in particular look really classy! Surprisingly, fingerprints aren’t too much of a problem here either, although I expect the charging case to get scratched a bit over time.

Fortunately, the charging box is pleasantly compact. Almost astonishing, because the charging box has a comparatively large battery and can also be charged wirelessly! As an alternative to wireless charging, there is of course a USB C port on the underside.

The charging box can charge the earbuds about 3x on the go. Overall, we get a runtime (according to the manufacturer) of up to 36 hours. In my experience, maybe a bit optimistic, the manufacturer says 9 hours per charge, which I couldn’t quite achieve with ANC. I would calculate with practically 5+ hours here with louder music.

The earphones rely on the “bridge” form factor. Similar to the Apple AirPods, a small bridge protrudes from the earphones, in which various electronics are housed. In contrast to the normal Apple AirPods, the Tranya Nova use silicone attachments for a better seal of the ear.

The earphones are controlled via a touch-sensitive back.

wearing comfort

The wearing comfort of the Tranya Nova is successful. These are quite “classic” in-ears with a well-chosen shape and size.

So I would rate the comfort with a “2”. The Nova are just unobtrusively good in this regard.

ANC

Like almost all modern true wireless earphones, the Tranya Nova also have ANC. Active noise canceling is no longer as big a witchcraft as it was a few years ago.

For example, the Qualcomm QCC3072 chipset comes with support for hybrid ANC.

Accordingly, the ANC in the Nova is also decent! This does a good job of filtering out simple noises like buzzing/humming. This does not produce any disturbing background noise.

I would say a good, but not completely exceptional ANC for this price range.

Klang der Tranya Nova

Fortunately, the sound of the Tranya Nova is very good! The earphones generally have a fairly “massive” and powerful sound, which, however, does not drift too far into extremes.

Let’s start right here with that Bass, because this is already the highlight of the Tranya Nova. The bass is absolutely successful with a great depth and volume! As a result, the earphones sound very powerful and full. Especially with somewhat more powerful electronic music, the nova can sound brutal.

But the bass isn’t over the top either! It is lifted by its amount, but not extremely. I wouldn’t call the Tranya Nova a “bass bomber” yet, even if the bass is a bit the focus.

How about them highs and mids? The heights themselves are also successful. These are clear, clean and sufficiently sharp. There is nothing wrong with these. However, the earphones are clearly geared towards bass/volume. So the highs are good, but if you’re looking for airy and “loose/light” sounding earphones, then you’ve come to the wrong place! The Nova have a certain power in the sound. However, the earphones do not sound dull or dull in any way, the highs are far too good for that.

I would describe the mids as unspectacular and unobtrusive. Voices are well represented in music, but they wouldn’t be my first choice for audio books either.

The detail display and general sound resolution are great! Here, for example, they are not so much inferior to the Apple AirPod Pro 2, but the AirPod Pro 2 are completely different in terms of sound.

The AirPods Pro 2 rely on a somewhat more neutral and airy sound, while the Tranya Nova exchange the airiness for bass volume and depth. However, the Nova are really not “too warm” earphones. Here Tranya struck a good balance and didn’t overdo it.

Conclusion

If you are looking for true wireless earphones with a powerful and voluminous sound in the sub-€100 price range, the Tranya Nova are a good, if not a very good choice!

The earbuds just don’t do anything wrong. The wearing comfort is successful, the ANC is decent and of course the sound is good! In addition, there is a long battery life and practical wireless charging.

In terms of sound, the Tranya Nova rely on a somewhat stronger and richer note. The bass in particular is very round and powerful, but not exaggerated. The trebles are so far clean and balance out the bass to a certain extent, so that the Nova doesn’t sound too dull.

Basically, these have a somewhat heavy sound signature. So if you like a rather light sound signature, then you’ve come to the wrong place.

Otherwise, the Tranya Nova are really good ture wireless earphones in the €60-80 price range.

