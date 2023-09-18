Upgrade Your Smart Home Experience with Xiaomi Body Sensor 2S: Improved Sensitivity, Battery Life, and More

Mijia Introduces Upgraded Human Body Sensor 2S for Smart Home Scenarios

Mijia, the pioneering company in the smart home field, has recently launched the new Xiaomi Human Body Sensor 2S. This upgraded sensor brings improvements in battery life, sensitivity, and playability.

The major highlight of this “major refresh” upgrade is the enhanced sensing accuracy and improved sleep mechanism, which extends the battery life from one year to an impressive three years, as seen in an official comparison table.

The packaging of the Xiaomi Human Body Sensor 2S follows the fresh and elegant white minimalist style that Mijia is known for. The compact packaging, as small as the palm of your hand, features a clear rendering of the product through gray and black lines.

Inside the package, users will find the Xiaomi Human Body Sensor 2S, along with instructions, a seat-mounted battery cover, and seat-mounted fixing adhesive tape. The UV material used in the product’s design ensures it retains its color after long-term use, and its flexible and compact shape makes it suitable for all family scenes.

The sensor’s pre-installed base allows a 90-degree bending angle and 360-degree head rotation without any dead ends. The upgraded sensor also offers a 130-degree wide-area detection range, eliminating the need for the sensor to be fixed to a specific vertical area. It now provides fan-shaped coverage that almost fully covers the designated area.

Safety details have also been taken into account, with the addition of a safety lock button on the detachable base. This ensures the sensor remains secure, even in households with active children or pets.

The Xiaomi Human Body Sensor 2S uses the same CR2450 power battery as the previous generation. Users can choose between a flat base or a bracket base, depending on their home scene environments. However, it is worth noting that the battery does not come with insulation at the factory, raising concerns about safety during storage.

The sensor excels in providing sensing feedback in areas such as bathrooms, corridors, and entrance halls. Its intelligent design eliminates the need to manually trigger switches for activities like going to the bathroom in the middle of the night or entering and exiting the house.

The response speed of the Xiaomi Human Body Sensor 2S is commendable, with a timely response from opening the door to when a person enters the bathroom. Compared to sensors using the Zigbee protocol, there is hardly any difference in response speed. Additionally, the high-precision monitoring mode prevents lights from turning off if the sensor detects micro movements.

The pairing operation with the network is simple and straightforward. Pressing and holding the physical button on the side wall of the sensor for 7 seconds allows the sensor to connect to the mobile app in Bluetooth mode. The device can then be added to the network with a few simple steps.

Once the sensor is installed, users can access information on light, battery level, and sensor logs. The log content allows users to fine-tune and optimize the position of the device for the best experience.

Through firmware updates in the Mijia app, users can access the latest experimental functions and create automated functions for various scenarios and conditions. This allows the sensor to integrate seamlessly with other devices in the smart home, contributing to the whole-house intelligence.

With its four major upgrades in detection range, response speed, accurate recognition, and increased battery life, the Xiaomi Human Body Sensor 2S is an essential accessory for enhancing the smart sense of any smart home within the Mijia Ecosystem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

