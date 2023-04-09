Do you want to integrate more sport into your everyday life or are you already very active in sports? Maybe you just want to move a little more or aim for 10,000 steps a day. These are all great goals that will bring you closer to a healthy lifestyle. However, in order to measurably track their own fitness, users can hardly avoid technical aids. Fitness trackers are therefore perfect for both experienced hobby athletes and beginners, for example to record steps and training.

Fitness trackers are an ideal alternative to smartwatches: they are significantly lighter and less noticeable. Since they have a small display, they also use less energy and can sometimes last for days on a single charge. Thanks to tailor-made fitness apps, they are now also an excellent analysis tool for documenting training success and determining personal fitness levels. But as simple as the bracelets appear at first glance, the technology behind them is complex. That’s why we recommend some fitness trackers below, which can be particularly suitable for beginners (but of course also for experienced athletes).

A good fitness tracker should be able to do that

If there is a lack of motivation or everyday life interferes, then fitness trackers can be a support. For joggers and trail runners, the built-in GPS measures the distance covered, time and altitude. A light housing and ergonomic workmanship ensure that it is comfortable to wear. Sports enthusiasts with a desire for variety appreciate the automatic activity recognition and are happy about the powerful battery. Technophile? Then the fitness watch should be easy to connect to the smartphone.

The good news with so much choice: From occasional athletes to top athletes, there is now the right fitness toy for everyone – and also for the small purse, because cheap fitness trackers are available from 25 euros.

The difference between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker

When it comes to the term fitness tracker, smartwatches are often included in the selection, although the devices are fundamentally different types and have different functionalities.

Fitness trackers are not designed like a watch, but more like a wide bracelet. They therefore do not have a round or square design, but adapt to the look of the wrist more unobtrusively. At the same time, however, they show all important values ​​directly on a display that is usually available (there are also exceptions without a screen). From a purely functional point of view, fitness trackers do not necessarily have to perform less than a smartwatch, but the majority of them are even more extensive (such as SMS or mail functions and more).

Anyone who is looking for a supporter specifically and only for sport or would like to know in general how much exercise actually comes together in everyday life can rely on a fitness tracker, especially as a beginner. But such a tracker can also be a useful addition to the training equipment for experienced amateur athletes.

Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit brand is one of the most popular and well-known contact points in the field of fitness products (and thus also the fitness tracker). The Fitbit Charge 5 convinces as a sporty companion on the arm with many fitness functions. These include automatic training recognition, a pulse and acceleration sensor and an altimeter. The practical heart rate monitor is also included again. In contrast to the previous model, the Fitbit Charge 4, there are two key innovations: The brightness-regulating AMOLED screen makes it possible to read the screen even in strong sunlight. In addition, the Daily Readiness Score assesses individual fitness and suggests an appropriate training program. All in all, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a good all-rounder among the best fitness trackers.

Advantages:

automatic training detection

helles AMOLED-Display mit Always-on-Funktion

up to 7 days of battery life

many fitness functions

Disadvantages:

relatively few apps available

no music function

no floor counter

Garmin Vivosmart 5

In addition to high-quality smartwatches, Garmin also produces fitness trackers. These are cheaper and still have a lot to offer. Sports enthusiasts can look forward to a solid tracker that doesn’t offer many sports modes. Nevertheless, you can track your own oxygen saturation and heart rate. In addition, various sensors are integrated so that the health aspect is not neglected. What is not so pleasing is that the fitness tracker does not have its own GPS tracker, so that you also have to take your smartphone with you when jogging and cycling. The in-house app, on the other hand, is very clear and easy to connect.

Advantages:

clear app

large screen

useful sensors installed

long battery life (approx. 7 days)

Disadvantages:

no GPS tracking

not many sport modes

Payment function is missing

no way to reply to messages

Honor Band 6

If you want a fitness tracker with a decent battery life, you should take a closer look at the Honor Band 6. According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts around 14 days when fully charged. In addition, ten professional sports modes have been integrated and permanent heart rate and oxygen content monitoring should also be guaranteed. The tracker has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with different watch faces to choose from. Also, the strap is interchangeable and available in black, pink, and gray colors. Incoming messages etc. are also shown on the display.

Advantages:

95 training modes, including 10 professional sports modes, integrated

very long battery life with 14 days

Various health tracking possible

large screen

quite cheap

Disadvantages:

not available for iOS devices

no GPS sensor

kein Allways on Display

Amazfit Band 7

Amazfit also has a fitness tracker with several strong features. Among other things, the activity tracker shines with a very long battery life of around 18 days. 120 sports modes are also integrated, some of which are automatically recognized. In addition, 24-hour blood oxygen monitoring is guaranteed and supplemented with other sensors. The accuracy of the measurements is definitely a plus point.

Advantages:

120 sports modes integrated

waterproof fitness tracker

many useful tracking options

Pairable with iOS and Android devices

low price

Disadvantages:

Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit sells several fitness trackers, including the Luxe model. The clear Fitbit app provides useful information about the fitness and health of the people using it. The tracker also warns of irregular heart rhythms. You can also pair the tracker with your smartphone and receive incoming calls and notifications on the bracelet’s display. A major drawback, however, is definitely the battery life, which amounts to five days.

Advantages:

many sports modes integrated

lots of useful health tracking

water resistant to 5 ATM

good automatic recognition of training

Disadvantages:

weak battery life

GPS only possible via smartphone

screen a bit too small

Huawei Band 7

Even if Huawei smartphones are hardly usable in this country due to the Google ban, the Chinese company’s fitness trackers are still very popular. Among others, the Huawei Band 7, which has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and is available in several colors. Three sensors have been integrated and various sport modes (96) are also available to users. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices, provided you download the Huawei Health app from the respective stores.

Advantages:

many sport and health modes

water resistant to 5 ATM

available for iOS and Android

Battery life up to 14 days

clear display

Disadvantages:

no own GPS

no NFC

Display sometimes blurry

Xiaomi Mi Band 7

The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi focuses on inexpensive devices for price-conscious fitness fans and, with the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, is launching a fitness tracker that can keep up with the high-end products in many aspects. You don’t have to do without typical smartwatch features such as measuring heart rate, steps and calories, nor do you have to do without screen space on the 1.62-inch AMOLED true color display. It offers precise analyzes on many different performance areas such as cycling, yoga or swimming. Due to the extremely light weight of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, the fitness bracelet is a pleasant companion for all sports units and everyday life alike.

Advantages:

inexpensive

AMOLED-True-Color-Display

Water resistance 5 ATM for showering and swimming

reliable readings

Do Not Disturb feature

120 Sport modes

Disadvantages:

Processing could be better

does not offer NFC for payment function

Battery life has decreased a bit compared to the predecessor

Conclusion

From the smart all-rounder to the small sports companion on the wrist – fitness trackers are no longer a novelty in the hobby world. They remind you to leave your desk for a walk, analyze successes and spur you on to new peak performances – individually adapted to the respective user. Whether it’s a pedometer or a large health picture, fitness bracelets are often in no way inferior to more expensive technology models such as smartphones. On the contrary, their handy designs make them perfect training partners. All the better that the variety of bracelets and smartwatches on the market makes it possible to find the right fitness companion for everyone.