The ChatGPT virtual assistant for LAQO insurance is born

Infobip has supported the Croatian insurance company LAQO in adopting a virtual assistant based on ChatGPT to implement the conversational customer journey and improve assistance. Available via WhatsApp, LAQO GPT will offer its customers fast, reliable and always assistance active. Thanks to its long experience in the field of innovation,

Customizable and eclectic

LAQO wanted to improve customer service and offer fast, reliable and personalized assistance. In collaboration with Infobip, it has developed LAQO GPT which responds immediately to the most frequently asked questions from users. The digital assistant is customizable and caters to specific customer needs, handling multiple requests simultaneously.

Non-stop assistance

In the first phase, LAQO GPT will answer questions about the company’s products, processes and administrative requests in Croatian and English. And all this regardless of time and place, allowing the company to provide support 24/7. At a later stage, the company will expand its service offering for AI-enabled customers .

The virtual assistant is born

WhatsApp is the primary digital customer communication channel for LAQO. WhatsApp’s new assistant will help reduce the work time of operators who can focus on more complex customer questions and problems that actually require human intervention, further improving the experience. In case of need, LAQO customers can still contact a human operator by making a request directly to the digital assistant.

The formation of LAQO GPT

LAQO GPT’s digital assistant is the result of the union of Infobip’s cloud communication platform, GTP technology and Microsoft’s Azure services, as well as integration with WhatsApp. Additionally, Bruketa&Zinic&Grey helped train the new digital assistant to deliver the LAQO tone of voice and brand identity.

Improving the customer experience, the virtual assistant is born

Ana Zovko, Head of LAQO

After the introduction of cryptocurrency payments and the launch of the LAQO Museum in the metaverse, the implementation of artificial intelligence was a necessary step. We have found a way to further improve our customers’ experience and provide them with faster and more personalized assistance. As a fully digital insurance company, we are committed to providing constant assistance and presence, independently from the time or place where we are. And thanks to the GPT we will always be available to our customers, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In the later stages of development, our customers will be able to talk to the digital assistant about the details of their processes, not just the offers, just like they would with any real person. We thank the Infobip team, with whom we developed the entire project, for their support and implementation.

Customer experience conversazionale

Roberto Kutic, Coo at Infobip

In the era of conversational everything, communication bidirectional it is fundamental throughout the customer journey. Whether it’s marketing, sales or service, customers want to have a conversation with a business or brand on their preferred channel. At Infobip, we collaborate with our partners and customers to accelerate innovation and develop new solutions that create a richer and more proactive experience. We are constantly developing and implementing artificial intelligence solutions. With our advanced GenAI-enabled Conversational Experience Platform we have developed comprehensive conversational insurance assistance. This has made it possible to offer LAQO customers personalized support, 24/7, to quickly answer the most frequently asked questions, increase customer satisfaction and stimulate customer loyalty. This is a whole new phase of conversation-based customer experience.

One-on-one communication

Davor Bruketa, direttore creativo di Bruketa&Zinic&Grey

With the help of Generative AI, customers can now enjoy a personalized human-like experience when they want to connect with brands. This kind of one-on-one communication with millions of people at once has never been possible before. It’s exciting that this collaboration you represent one of the first examples in which the brand becomes a real interlocutor who communicates with users.