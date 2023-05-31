The EU and the USA want to cooperate more closely

The Trade and Technology Council of Europe and the United States wants to intensify its work. It will not only be about artificial intelligence, but also about mobile communication technologies or charging stations for electric vehicles.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (center) during the Lulea Trade and Technology Council meeting. Imago

(dpa) In view of the rapid technological developments, the EU and the USA want to work more closely together on artificial intelligence (AI). “We are committed to making the most of the potential of emerging technologies while limiting the challenges they pose to universal human rights and shared democratic values,” said a statement released Wednesday at the EU-US Trade and Technology Council common statement.