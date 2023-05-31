Home » The EU and the USA want to cooperate more closely
Technology

The EU and the USA want to cooperate more closely

by admin
The EU and the USA want to cooperate more closely

The Trade and Technology Council of Europe and the United States wants to intensify its work. It will not only be about artificial intelligence, but also about mobile communication technologies or charging stations for electric vehicles.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (center) during the Lulea Trade and Technology Council meeting.

Imago

(dpa) In view of the rapid technological developments, the EU and the USA want to work more closely together on artificial intelligence (AI). “We are committed to making the most of the potential of emerging technologies while limiting the challenges they pose to universal human rights and shared democratic values,” said a statement released Wednesday at the EU-US Trade and Technology Council common statement.

See also  This orca will finally be released after 50 years of captivity

You may also like

Microsoft rolls out interim update for Surface Pro...

No visible cables: Asus presents an exciting PC...

The Android version of the Yuzu emulator is...

Big screen, big battery, 108MP camera Samsung F54...

Einhell cordless lawn mower in a set with...

Microsoft rolls out interim update for Surface Pro...

Content and price of the German streaming provider

Miasma Chronicles 評論 – Gamereactor

Vodafone disruption – there are problems here today

The dark horse in the lotion world! POLA’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy