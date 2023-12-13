The Finals Review – Gamereactor

Embark Releases New Game “The Finals” That Combines Elements of Popular FPS Games

Embark, the Stockholm-based studio founded by Battlefield veteran Patrick Söderlund, has released their highly anticipated game “The Finals”. The game, which combines elements of popular games like Battlefield, Overwatch, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, has already garnered a lot of attention and praise from gamers.

“The Finals” is a story-driven PVE game filled with epic monster battles and ’70s-style chic design. It features a capture the flag-style gameplay where three teams of three players compete to find, steal, and manage virtual currency in the form of shiny gold coins. The game also allows for massive real-time destruction of the environment, something that has been a key aspect of many Battlefield games.

The game has received positive feedback from the beta testing phase, with over 7.5 million gamers trying out the game during its beta phase. However, some players have noted that the game has slowed down and feels somewhat sluggish compared to the beta phase. Despite this, the game is still highly praised for its unique gameplay and fast-paced action.

The aesthetic and sound design of the game has also been commended, with the game being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and drawing inspiration from Mirror’s Edge. The game has a Scandinavian style and features the kind of nuance, breadth, and bombast of sound that has been lacking in other popular FPS games.

Overall, “The Finals” has been well-received by gamers and is being hailed as a unique addition to the FPS genre. With its combination of fast-paced action, destructible environments, and unique gameplay mechanics, it is certainly a game worth checking out for fans of the genre.