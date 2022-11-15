The data center installed in the Bologna Technopole – Leonardo the Italian pre-exascale EuroHPC supercomputer, based on Atos BullSequana XH2000 technology – has just entered the TOP500 global ranking. It is the second most powerful in Europe, the fourth supercomputer in the world.

“With the new Supercomputer – they explain to Atos – together with Cineca we will assist the European Union in various research fields, including in defense against environmental and health emergency situations. The supercomputer will contribute to the mitigation and management of risks due to extreme situations. , and the fight against pandemics and epidemics “.

Not only. It should be considered that the modeling of scientific phenomena today requires high-performance simulations, data analysis, artificial intelligence and data visualization: the Leonardo system will allow an extremely high performance on these aspects with optimized energy consumption. Once completed – based on the “High-Performance Linpack” test – the supercomputer will have a computing power of 250 petaFlops, for a total of 250 million billion floating point operations per second – 10 times more than the previous system. Cineca – with a storage capacity of over 100 petabytes.